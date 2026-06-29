New Jisc Adobe Enterprise Term License Agreement (ETLA) invites UK education sector to “transform together”

The agreement enables access to tools for digital transformation and includes a free wrap-around support programme

Jisc has announced a renewed Enterprise Term Licence Agreement (ETLA) with Adobe, offering UK education institutions coordinated, sector-wide access to creative and AI-enabled tools at a time of accelerating digital change.

The agreement reflects a collective approach to procurement, using the sector’s scale to secure sustainable pricing, consistent terms, and long-term stability in a rapidly evolving AI and software market. It includes a refreshed “Transforming Together” programme designed as a package of wrap-around support to help institutions maximise value and enable effective adoption. The programme is available at no additional cost to institutions taking up the agreement option that includes Adobe Creative Cloud Pro Plus and Adobe Acrobat Express for Higher Education.

Designed to support the growing importance of advanced, AI-enabled creative skills for students on creative professional pathways, alongside broader digital creativity across all disciplines, the ETLA enables institutions to embed critical digital skills into teaching, learning and assessment. This supports the development of confident graduates equipped for the modern workforce, where digital communication, content creation and responsible use of AI are increasingly essential.

Providing financial certainty

The ETLA introduces a single average price increase compared with the 2023 agreement, applied in year one only. Prices are then fixed for years two and three, providing institutions with stability and predictability at a time when software pricing, particularly for AI-enabled services, is becoming more volatile and complex.

Key benefits of the renewed agreement include:

Predictable, cost‑effective access to digital tools aligned to education budgets

Clear, education specific licensing terms that support responsible use of AI, addressing areas such as usage rights, data handling and governance to support strategic adoption of AI-enabled tools

Tools that enhance the student experience and help learners develop skills relevant to future study and the workplace

Transforming Together programme

Combining Jisc and Adobe expertise with peer learning from across the sector, the programme reflects a sector-wide commitment to collaborative transformation, bringing institutions together to share practice, build capability and maximise the impact of collective investment.

The programme enables institutions to:

Strategically embed digital tools within wider digital transformation strategies

Align technology adoption with institutional priorities, frameworks and ways of working

Build staff confidence in using digital tools to streamline their own admin tasks, and to deliver more engaging, inclusive, and future-ready learning experiences

Participation in the programme is free for eligible ETLA customers taking up the option including Adobe Creative Cloud Pro Plus and Adobe Acrobat Express for Higher Education

The renewed Adobe ETLA reflects priorities raised through extensive sector consultation, including affordability, equity of access, and the need for stronger adoption support at a time of constrained budgets.

Liam Earney, Managing Director, HE and Research, Jisc, comments: “Through our renewed agreement with Adobe, we’re enabling the sector to access critical creative and AI-enabled tools in a way that is both affordable and predictable, even as the underlying market becomes more complex. By combining the ETLA agreement with the ‘’Transforming Together’’ programme, we’re not only securing value for universities and colleges today, but also supporting them to build the skills, confidence, and governance needed to embed AI and digital capability strategically for the future.”

“At Adobe, we believe education is about agency, giving every student the confidence, creativity and digital skills to shape their future. Through this renewed ETLA with Jisc, we are helping institutions make trusted creative and AI tools more equitable, accessible, and impactful across teaching, learning, and employability.” adds Mohamed Elrefai, Senior Director, Global Education Sales and Customer Success.