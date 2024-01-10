New MA in Digital Media & Creative Industries launches at University of Birmingham

Graduates can now become multi-faceted experts in the realm of digital media and creative industries with the launch of a brand new masters degree at University of Birmingham.

The unique MA in Digital Media & Creative Industries draws on the university’s expertise in delivering creative subjects in conjunction with the institution’s prestigious law school. It also brings in business and marketing focused disciplines, creating a rounded view of the sector.

Professor Dan Moore, Head of English, Drama and Creative Studies, University of Birmingham says:

“We’re very excited to launch this programme which builds on the success of our two innovative undergraduate programmes in Digital Media: BA Digital Media and Communications, and BA English Literature Digital Media and Communications. The idea is to create leaders in the creative industries while allowing them to build on their passions.

“A career in creative industries requires imagination, entrepreneurial ability, and a knowledge of legal and policy requirements – and this MA will provide students with just that. We explore areas such as arts and cultural policy, and the legal, administrative, and management strands of the sector. Students will collaborate with experienced creative practitioners working in industry – including working on live briefs – providing them with first-hand experience of how creative organisations operate and enabling them to gain practical insights into essential areas such as law, marketing, and freelancing.”

The new MA is taught over one year full time or two years part time. On completion of the programme, postgraduates will possess a diverse set of transferable and industry specific skills, including digital content creation, project management, data analytics, and critical thinking. They will be adept at navigating the digital landscape and will be well-prepared to adapt to new technologies and trends.

