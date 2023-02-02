Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) announces the appointment of new Director of Finance and Corporate Services

Following a rigorous two-day recruitment process in the autumn term, the College is delighted to announce that Debbie Torjussen has been appointed to the role of Director of Finance and Corporate Services.

Debbie took up her post in January and joins from The Grange School in Northwich, Cheshire.

Bringing a wealth of experience, Debbie completed a degree in English and Finance at Keele University in 2001. After graduating, she joined KPMG in Stoke-on-Trent and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2004. Debbie then worked in Senior Accountancy roles in Stoke-on-Trent for the NHS and the City Council, followed by a role in Treasury and Research Accounting Management at Keele University, before she joined Cheshire East Council as the Principal Accountant for Schools in 2010. Head Teachers in Cheshire East quickly spotted Debbie’s talents and she was later appointed to the position of Director of Finance and Resources at a large secondary school academy in 2012. Following a successful period within the state school sector, Debbie then secured the role of Director of Finance and Operations at a large independent school in Cheshire West.

Commenting on her appointment, Debbie said: “NSCG is clearly at an important stage in regards to its future direction. It is just over six years since the successful merger of Newcastle College and Stafford College, and now under a new Principal, with a new leadership structure. The College is in a prime position to maintain its Ofsted Outstanding status, and extend its reach and reputation on a national level across all areas of delivery.

Continued Debbie: “I am hugely passionate about my role as a leader in education and every day I consider how I can best make a difference to the lives of our learners and community. I feel very privileged to be part of the next exciting chapter for NSCG.”

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG said: “We are delighted to welcome Debbie; she brings vast education sector experience and is a fantastic addition to our senior team. She joins an outstanding college with a history of strong financial health and her expertise will be essential in helping to sustain the College’s financial position, in what continues to be a challenging external environment.

“It is an exciting time to join NSCG, as the College continues to go from strength to strength. We’ll be delivering £50m in capital projects over the next two years with the addition of a new Skills and Technology Centre and Institute of Technology in Stafford, which will transform our campus estate and provide future generations of learners with sector leading facilities. Her appointment will also further enhance and support the work of the College as we embark on the next stage of our strategic journey, where we look to continue building upon our strong academic results and Ofsted Outstanding status. I look forward to working with Debbie and wish her every success in the role.”

