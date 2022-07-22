A passion for education sees Lois represent her fellow students (student from Ellesmere Port)

The confidence built during her studies has enabled a student at the University of Chester to follow her dreams to represent others.

Lois Garnett, 22, from Ellesmere Port, who has recently completed her degree in Fine Art with Education Studies has now been elected by her fellow students to become Vice-President (Education) at Chester Students’ Union (CSU). The role means that for the next academic year Lois will represent students across the University on academic issues such as accessing the libraries and working closely with Personal Academic Tutors and student course representatives.

Lois said her passion for education was encouraged during her studies and this inspired her to stand for election.

She said: “My studies have helped me develop and learn skills in communication, time management, critical thinking and problem solving as well as learning to take constructive criticism. Most importantly, it has helped to improve my confidence and grow as a better person!

“Part of working on my confidence was standing to become the next VP Education. I had to put myself out there and demonstrate why students should put their trust in me and believe that I was the right choice as VP Education for the next year. The campaign proved to be a success and I am now officially VP Education for the next year.

“I was very blessed to study two subjects that I really enjoy, and the University gave me so many opportunities to make sure I can stand out from the crowd with job applications including volunteering, extra-curricular activities and work experience. My passion for art and education only grew stronger.

Dr Helen Eadon-Sinkinson, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader Education Studies, said:

“We are so proud of Lois and all she has achieved in her time with us. With her new role at Chester Students’ Union, she will learn even more about Education which will help her pursue her career dreams in the future.”

