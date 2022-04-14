The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business opens new state-of-the-art campus in London

On Monday 28th March, The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business opened the doors to its new campus at One Bartholomew Close, near to St Paul’s in central London. The grand opening brought together faculty, alumni, and business leaders for an evening of speeches and panel discussion to celebrate the school’s commitment to global leadership and investing in the London community.

The only US business school with a London campus, Chicago Booth will continue to deliver its Executive MBA Europe Program and non-degree executive education classes, conferences, and seminars. The new campus replaces Chicago Booth’s former London location at 25 Basinghall Street and will be the school’s base of operations in the EMEA region.

Occupying a total of 43,000 square feet, Chicago Booth’s London Conference Centre provides a superb location for events and education within one of the world’s leading centres of banking, finance, and tech. This dynamic destination for meetings and events will be available to hire for business and public use.

The new campus demonstrates Booth’s commitment to the UK and the EMEA region. Located in the heart of the City of London, Chicago Booth will help businesses across the UK and wider EMEA region adapt to these unprecedented and challenging times by leveraging Booth’s unique way of thinking. The campus will also serve as a hub for the entire Chicago Booth community in a critical time of change. Whether furthering business education, hosting world-class speakers or forging research partnerships, it will be a place for the business community to find insight and support.

Quote from Madhav Rajan, Dean of Booth School of Business:

“The opening of Booth’s new campus in London demonstrates Booth’s commitment to global leadership, creating the next generation of change-makers, and investing in the future of business. We are excited to be expanding our activities in London and broadening the school’s impact and reach across EMEA. Ultimately, the campus is a hub for the wider Booth community – a place to bring together everything that we do in Europe, Middle East, and Africa more broadly, and all anchored by this spectacular new state-of-the-art campus.”

Quote from Elizabeth O’Neill, Executive Director, London Campus:

“We’re thrilled to be opening our new campus here in the centre of London. We believe that as a truly global business school, it is vital that we continue to take our place in the UK’s capital and invest in it. Engaging with and supporting the cities we reside in is central to The University of Chicago’s identity as an institution. Our new campus not only allows us to demonstrate our commitment to our Executive MBA programme, but our new campus will also be instrumental in supporting and amplifying Booth’s global community engagement work.”

Quote from Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business:

“I welcome Chicago Booth’s renewed investment in London through the opening of their new campus. The campus is at the very heart of our great city, illustrating the enduring and growing trade and investment links between the UK and US. Since 2005, Chicago Booth has recognised – and contributed to – the global talent and world-class innovation ecosystem that makes London the leading hub for technology, finance and business in Europe.”

Quote from Randall Kroszner, Deputy Dean for Executive Programs at Chicago Booth

“At the Grand Opening event, we celebrated the University of Chicago’s innovative community engagement work and Chicago Booth’s global presence. Our new home in London puts us at the heart of the city, providing the perfect hub for Booth to engage with start-ups, finance and professional services firms, and social impact organisations focused on a range of issues. I can’t imagine a better home for Chicago Booth in Europe.’’

“As the world continues to grapple with big, complex problems, it is impossible to foresee what the coming months and years hold. While we may not be able to predict the future, we can equip future and emerging leaders with the ability to ask good questions, look for answers where others have not, and collaborate on new solutions. Our new campus offers a place to gather and training for global leaders taking on the world’s toughest challenges.”

