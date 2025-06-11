North Wales business school goes platinum with prestigious CIPD status

A PROMINENT business school achieved prestigious status for its delivery of professional programmes.

Cambria Business School in Northop is now an approved Platinum Centre provider of CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) qualifications.

Platinum Centre status recognises consistent delivery of excellent quality against CIPD’s standards for marking, assessment and membership; they have robust Centre administration and operations in place; whilst demonstrating high levels of learner satisfaction.

Jane Keys, Assistant Principal for Employer Engagement, said: “We are incredibly proud to be an approved Platinum Centre provider of CIPD courses.

“This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and the wealth of industry experience our lecturers bring to the classroom, including Susan Hughes and Jeanette Edwards, who played a major part in this.”

She added: “We have achieved recognition for maintaining the high standards in professional education delivery and assessment.

“It stands as a testament to the dedication of our team and the success of our learners.”

CIPD qualifications at Northop – part of Coleg Cambria, which also has sites in Wrexham, Llysfasi and Deeside – include the CIPD Level 3 Foundation Certificate in People Practice, and the CIPD Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management.

HR Lecturer Susan Hughes said: “To be among the providers of CIPD programmes with Platinum Centre status is a fantastic honour and USP for the business centre.

“It is an especially attractive proposition for learners – HR professionals, and managers and leaders in business – who achieve a qualification with the college as they move forward in their careers.

“We are absolutely thrilled and will continue to work hard to raise the bar for professional education in north east Wales and beyond.”

The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people, supporting economies and societies.

As the professional body for HR, learning and development and all people professionals – they are experts in people, work and change. With over 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using its research, insights and learning – it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham.

The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.