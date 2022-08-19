Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA headline banner ad

North Wales duo celebrate Oxbridge places and first class A Level results

Coleg August 19, 2022

STUDENTS from Coleg Cambria’s Yale 6th in Wrexham will begin life at two of the world’s leading universities in September.

Megan Kocker and Cadence Thompson have been offered places at Oxford and Cambridge having successfully achieved top class A Level results.

Megan gained five A*s in English Literature, History, Maths, Welsh Second Language and Welsh Baccalaureate (Skills Challenge) and will study Law at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

Cadence, who secured an A* in English Language, A in English Literature, and A in Film, is looking forward to life at Oxford University, where she will begin a degree in Japanese Studies.

Simon Woodward, Assistant Principal and Head of Yale Sixth Form, congratulated Megan and Cadence on their success and wished them well for the future.

“We are very proud of them and also of the incredible team here at Yale who do all they can to ensure the learners have the very best opportunity to follow their chosen career path – thank you.”

Megan added: “My subject tutors have been fantastic and always willing to go the extra mile to offer support over the last two years, and I’ve loved my time at the college as a result.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for more news and information from Coleg Cambria.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Coleg

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this