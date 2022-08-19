North Wales duo celebrate Oxbridge places and first class A Level results

STUDENTS from Coleg Cambria’s Yale 6th in Wrexham will begin life at two of the world’s leading universities in September.

Megan Kocker and Cadence Thompson have been offered places at Oxford and Cambridge having successfully achieved top class A Level results.

Megan gained five A*s in English Literature, History, Maths, Welsh Second Language and Welsh Baccalaureate (Skills Challenge) and will study Law at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

Cadence, who secured an A* in English Language, A in English Literature, and A in Film, is looking forward to life at Oxford University, where she will begin a degree in Japanese Studies.

Simon Woodward, Assistant Principal and Head of Yale Sixth Form, congratulated Megan and Cadence on their success and wished them well for the future.

“We are very proud of them and also of the incredible team here at Yale who do all they can to ensure the learners have the very best opportunity to follow their chosen career path – thank you.”

Megan added: “My subject tutors have been fantastic and always willing to go the extra mile to offer support over the last two years, and I’ve loved my time at the college as a result.”

