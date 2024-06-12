Northern College staff launch Barnsley 10k fitness equipment fundraiser

Staff at Northern College(@NorthernCollege) in South Yorkshire are putting their best feet forward and taking part in the Barnsley 10k to raise money for new fitness facilities.

A group of Northern College staff are in training in preparation for the flagship running road race, which takes place in Barnsley town centre on 30th June 2024.

Their aim is to use the event to kickstart a £10,000 fundraising campaign.

The funds will be used to create an outdoor exercise gym for adult learners who attend the college – some of whom stay residentially whilst completing their studies.

This initiative aims to provide accessible fitness opportunities while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Emma Beal, Principal and Chief Executive, Northern College, said:

“A crucial part of our ethos is to not only support students to develop their knowledge and skills but also their confidence and wellbeing.

“We are rallying support from the local community to create a vibrant outdoor space where students can prioritise their health and wellbeing using modern equipment that caters to diverse fitness levels.

“Together, we’re shaping a healthier future for our college community. It is great to see colleagues coming together and training for a cause, which is keeping us focussed and motivated!”

Northern College is the only adult residential college in the North of England and educates adults from across Yorkshire and further afield.

Based at the grade 1 listed Wentworth Castle within 60 acres of National Trust gardens, the college provides short community courses and academic and vocational qualifications.

The college has a distinguished history of providing life changing opportunities to hundreds of adults every year many of whom have not fulfilled their potential previously.

Pictured: Staff at Northern College are getting set to run the Barnsley 10k.