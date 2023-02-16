Novatech awarded coveted position in Southern tech consortium, to support Universities and Colleges with IT services

IT partner, Novatech, has been awarded with a coveted position in an exclusive technology consortium, to become a preferred solutions and services provider for Universities and Colleges in the South of England and London.

The Servers, Storage and Solutions National Agreement (SSSNA) is managed by the Southern Universities Purchasing Consortium (SUPC) which includes Oxford and Cambridge, as well as several other Russell Group Universities including in London, as part of the UK Universities Purchasing Consortia.

The SSSNA provides a centralised solution for the procurement of IT infrastructure through an approved vendor list. This framework ensures the Higher Education sector retains a competitive advantage when it comes to the pricing of IT assets and guarantees a high-quality service from suppliers on the list. It also dispenses with the need for IT managers and Chief Technology Officers to have to complete lengthy and labour-intensive purchasing agreements, speeding up the delivery of time-sensitive projects.

To be included on the SSSNA as an approved supplier, IT vendors are required to undergo a comprehensive tender process, which can take up to 12 months to complete. The agreement places significant emphasis on sustainability, meaning that a rigorous evaluation was conducted covering various aspects of sustainable buying, the sustainability of the supply chain, and the sustainability practices of the organisation.

Jamie Wilson, Chief Technology Officer for Novatech, said:

“We have helped data scientists, researchers, and students for over 35 years, and so we know there is no such thing as a one size fits all solution.

“This is especially true when you are working within the confines of a tight budget, challenging timescales, and regulatory frameworks.

“We are proud to be able to deliver the peace of mind that comes with being included on the approved supplier list of the SSSNA.

“With our dedicated account managers, and decades of experience providing managed IT solutions to the Higher Education Sector, procurement departments can have complete confidence that our sustainable approach and deep-rooted technical knowledge will mean their IT projects are both cost-efficient and flexible.”

Novatech’s inclusion as an approved supplier under the SSSNA means that Novatech has demonstrated its expertise under the required criteria which includes quality, price, sustainability, and technical knowledge, and is now one of only 13 suppliers within Lot 5 of the framework (Reseller Solutions).

Published in