NPTC Group of Colleges and Shelter Cymru Unite to Combat Housing Crisis and Homelessness in Wales

In a major move to address the pressing issue of homelessness and housing insecurity in Wales, NPTC Group of Colleges and Shelter Cymru have joined forces as part of an innovative partnership. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the shared commitment to education, community service and social responsibility and aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both organisations to provide comprehensive support, education, and advocacy for those affected by housing instability.

The partnership was officially launched at NPTC Group of Colleges’ Neath campus where a memorandum of understanding was signed. Catherine Lewis, Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges and representatives from Shelter Cymru outlined their joint vision and strategic initiatives designed to make a meaningful impact on the housing crisis in Wales.

Staff and students at the College will help support the initiative and will help generate crucial resources to support Shelter Cymru’s efforts to prevent homelessness and provide essential services to those affected.

As well as participating in activities designed to raise awareness about homelessness students will be encouraged to volunteer their time and talents to support those in need, fostering a sense of empathy and social responsibility. Staff will receive training on homelessness issues and effective support strategies to help equip them with the knowledge and skills to better assist individuals facing housing challenges and to contribute to volunteer efforts.

Catherine Lewis said:

“In collaboration with Shelter Cymru, we will provide training and skills courses to the communities and individuals affected by homelessness. Learning to enhance their employability and improve their living situations, offering them a pathway to a brighter future. Combining the educational opportunities at NPTC and the compassionate expertise of Shelter Cymru, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by homelessness,”

Ava Plowright, Fundraising Manager for Shelter Cymru shared the enthusiasm and said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with NPTC Group for this exciting new partnership, which will provide much-needed support to our fight against homelessness across Wales. This expansive partnership will include fundraising activities, volunteering activities for staff and students, training and campaigning, and will have a huge impact.

Last year, Shelter Cymru’s services helped 22,513 people in Wales to find, and keep, a home – without the support of our partners, this vital work could not continue. A huge thank you to all at NPTC Group for your pledge of support – we can’t wait to get started.”