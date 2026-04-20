NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates Outstanding Student Success at Skills Competition Wales

NPTC Group of Colleges is celebrating exceptional student achievement after learners secured an impressive total of 44 medals and commendations at this year’s Skills Competition Wales.

The outstanding results highlight the dedication, creativity and technical ability of students across a wide range of subject areas, including Construction, Engineering, Creative Arts, Hospitality, Childcare and Inclusive Skills. The success reflects months of preparation and commitment from learners, supported by high-quality teaching and training delivered across the Group.

Among the achievements were two prestigious Best in Region titles, alongside multiple Gold medals and a significant number of Highly Commended awards, demonstrating the breadth of talent within NPTC Group of Colleges.

To mark the occasion, students gathered earlier this term for a special watch party at Theatre Hafren in Newtown. The event featured a live link to the Skills Competition Wales awards ceremony at Rhyl Pavilion, where medal winners from across Wales were announced. Learners, tutors and families came together to celebrate success across competition areas, including Culinary Arts, Fashion Design and Technology, Web Development and Welding.

One of the standout performers was Amy Lewis from Newtown College, who achieved Gold in Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service and was also awarded Best in Region – Mid Wales.

Amelia Herbert also delivered an exceptional performance, securing Gold in Plastering and being named Best in Region – West Wales.

Reflecting on her success, Amy said:

“I was so pleased to receive the Gold award. I worked so hard and really wanted to be in the top three, but I was completely surprised and delighted to win Best in Region. I’m now looking forward to the next stage.”

Further presentations have since taken place in the south of the Group to ensure all learners are recognised for their achievements, with additional celebrations planned as part of this year’s Student Awards.

NPTC Group of Colleges is incredibly proud of every student who took part in Skills Competition Wales. Whether achieving a medal, receiving a commendation or embracing the challenge of competition, each learner demonstrated commitment, resilience and a passion for developing their skills.

These achievements reflect the strength of talent across the Group, and NPTC Group of Colleges is confident that all participants will go on to accomplish great things in their future studies, careers and creative journeys.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best in Region – Mid Wales

Amy Lewis – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service

Best in Region – West Wales

Amelia Herbert – Plastering

Gold

Plastering – Amelia Herbert

Laboratory Technician – Tai Mehalla‑Wellington

Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service – Amy Lewis

Silver

Sustainable Agriculture – Alanna Shuker

Sustainable Agriculture – Elin Evans

Sustainable Agriculture – Olivia Gittins

Fashion Design and Technology – Ceri‑Anne Davies

Plastering – Ronan Phillips

Joinery – Leo Ferguson

Bronze

Sustainable Agriculture – Jack Gittins

Sustainable Agriculture – Elis Hamer

Sustainable Agriculture – Ryan Hardwick

Sustainable Agriculture – Harry Bufton

Web Development – Kai Davies

Highly Commended

Carpentry – Evan Bodger

Carpentry – Matthew Arkwright

Welding – Luke Jones

Welding – Dylan Jones

Welding – Brynley Thomas

Culinary Arts – Forest Love‑Barkway

Culinary Arts – Emily Hill

Culinary Arts – Ellen Jones

Patisserie and Confectionery – Poppy Bowen‑Heath

Patisserie and Confectionery – Jacob Bazley‑Parfitt

Restaurant Service – Morgan Carter

Restaurant Service – Ella Owen

Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service – Kira Burford

Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation – Solomon Jones

Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation – Samuel Pritchard

Inclusive Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business – Maggie‑May Williams

Inclusive Skills: Childcare – Rose Harris‑Patton

Laboratory Technician – Mckenzie Bunce

Plumbing and Heating – Cameron Gillam

Plumbing and Heating – Tristan Turner

Light Vehicle Automotive Technology – Chey Davies

Light Vehicle Automotive Technology – Luke Rowntree

Light Vehicle Automotive Technology – Ruairi Hargreaves

Childcare – Ruby Davies

Childcare – Ellen Davies

Plastering – Ashton Williams

Brickwork – Kyle Threadgold

Brickwork – Jacob O’Connell