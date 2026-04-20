NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates Outstanding Student Success at Skills Competition Wales
NPTC Group of Colleges is celebrating exceptional student achievement after learners secured an impressive total of 44 medals and commendations at this year’s Skills Competition Wales.
The outstanding results highlight the dedication, creativity and technical ability of students across a wide range of subject areas, including Construction, Engineering, Creative Arts, Hospitality, Childcare and Inclusive Skills. The success reflects months of preparation and commitment from learners, supported by high-quality teaching and training delivered across the Group.
Among the achievements were two prestigious Best in Region titles, alongside multiple Gold medals and a significant number of Highly Commended awards, demonstrating the breadth of talent within NPTC Group of Colleges.
To mark the occasion, students gathered earlier this term for a special watch party at Theatre Hafren in Newtown. The event featured a live link to the Skills Competition Wales awards ceremony at Rhyl Pavilion, where medal winners from across Wales were announced. Learners, tutors and families came together to celebrate success across competition areas, including Culinary Arts, Fashion Design and Technology, Web Development and Welding.
One of the standout performers was Amy Lewis from Newtown College, who achieved Gold in Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service and was also awarded Best in Region – Mid Wales.
Amelia Herbert also delivered an exceptional performance, securing Gold in Plastering and being named Best in Region – West Wales.
Reflecting on her success, Amy said:
“I was so pleased to receive the Gold award. I worked so hard and really wanted to be in the top three, but I was completely surprised and delighted to win Best in Region. I’m now looking forward to the next stage.”
Further presentations have since taken place in the south of the Group to ensure all learners are recognised for their achievements, with additional celebrations planned as part of this year’s Student Awards.
NPTC Group of Colleges is incredibly proud of every student who took part in Skills Competition Wales. Whether achieving a medal, receiving a commendation or embracing the challenge of competition, each learner demonstrated commitment, resilience and a passion for developing their skills.
These achievements reflect the strength of talent across the Group, and NPTC Group of Colleges is confident that all participants will go on to accomplish great things in their future studies, careers and creative journeys.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best in Region – Mid Wales
Amy Lewis – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service
Best in Region – West Wales
Amelia Herbert – Plastering
Gold
Plastering – Amelia Herbert
Laboratory Technician – Tai Mehalla‑Wellington
Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service – Amy Lewis
Silver
Sustainable Agriculture – Alanna Shuker
Sustainable Agriculture – Elin Evans
Sustainable Agriculture – Olivia Gittins
Fashion Design and Technology – Ceri‑Anne Davies
Plastering – Ronan Phillips
Joinery – Leo Ferguson
Bronze
Sustainable Agriculture – Jack Gittins
Sustainable Agriculture – Elis Hamer
Sustainable Agriculture – Ryan Hardwick
Sustainable Agriculture – Harry Bufton
Web Development – Kai Davies
Highly Commended
Carpentry – Evan Bodger
Carpentry – Matthew Arkwright
Welding – Luke Jones
Welding – Dylan Jones
Welding – Brynley Thomas
Culinary Arts – Forest Love‑Barkway
Culinary Arts – Emily Hill
Culinary Arts – Ellen Jones
Patisserie and Confectionery – Poppy Bowen‑Heath
Patisserie and Confectionery – Jacob Bazley‑Parfitt
Restaurant Service – Morgan Carter
Restaurant Service – Ella Owen
Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service – Kira Burford
Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation – Solomon Jones
Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation – Samuel Pritchard
Inclusive Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business – Maggie‑May Williams
Inclusive Skills: Childcare – Rose Harris‑Patton
Laboratory Technician – Mckenzie Bunce
Plumbing and Heating – Cameron Gillam
Plumbing and Heating – Tristan Turner
Light Vehicle Automotive Technology – Chey Davies
Light Vehicle Automotive Technology – Luke Rowntree
Light Vehicle Automotive Technology – Ruairi Hargreaves
Childcare – Ruby Davies
Childcare – Ellen Davies
Plastering – Ashton Williams
Brickwork – Kyle Threadgold
Brickwork – Jacob O’Connell
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