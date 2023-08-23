NPTC Group of Colleges Class of 2023 Celebrate Exam Success

Students at NPTC Group of Colleges are celebrating after achieving top results in their A Levels and vocational qualifications.

The class of 2023 have achieved an overall pass rate of almost 99 per cent. A* – B grades are on a par with last year, with more than half of students achieving those grades. Almost a third of students achieved the top A*- A grades, and over three quarters achieved A* – C grades. For the students who followed the Gifted and Talented (GATE) programme, it is also good news, with 84 per cent achieving A* – A grades and 100 per cent A* – B grades.

Students sitting their Level 3 vocational qualifications also excelled with 70 students achieving distinction grades, and 24 students achieving the highest possible grade profile of triple distinction star which is equivalent to three A*s at A Level.

In addition, no fewer than 376 learners successfully achieved the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate with an outstanding pass rate of 100 per cent with 58 per cent achieving between an A* and C grade.

Many students have already secured places at university and others can now follow their chosen career path after securing the grades they needed to progress.

Mark Dacey, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges said he was delighted with the results.

“The hard work of students and staff has paid off and they can’t be praised enough for the efforts that have been made to achieve these results.

“The results are incredible once again with an overall pass rate just short of 99 per cent and A* grades on a par with last year. Our students who followed the Gifted and Talented (GATE) programme, also did exceptionally well with 84 per cent achieving A*/A grades.

“Once again, our vocational students have also excelled with 70 receiving distinction grades and 24 students achieving the highest possible grade profile of distinction star which is the equivalent to an A* at A Level.

“In addition, a staggering 376 learners successfully achieved the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate with an outstanding pass rate of 100 per cent with 58 per cent achieving between an A* and C grade.”

A Level student Katie Jones is off to Oxford University to study English Language and Literature after achieving an amazing three A*s in Maths, English Literature and Psychology. She said, “I’m so glad to finally get my results and I’m excited about what the next step of my education holds.”

Eleanor Mogridge achieved an A* in Maths, an A* in Further Maths and an A* in Physics. She has been accepted to study Natural Sciences at Churchill College, Cambridge.

Student Scarlett Dunsford achieved an incredible A* in Chemistry A* in Biology and A* in Psychology, and she has been accepted to Manchester University to study Pharmacy.

‘’I really enjoyed Chemistry at College, the support from my lecturers was amazing and made me want to continue this at university. I never thought I would ever achieve 3 A*s at A Level but with their support I have!”

Emily McManus achieved three A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and is now progressing to Bath University to study Physics and Astrophysics.

Mila Collins received an A in Maths, an A in Physics, and an A in Drama.

BTEC Level 3 Public Services Student Olivia Cockwell achieved an amazing triple distinction star. She is staying on at college to study HND Public Services at Llandarcy Academy of Sport.

A delighted Megan King secured the grades she needs to study Archaeology and Ancient History at Cardiff University with a B in Ancient History; an A* in English Language, an A* in English Literature and an A* in her Extended Project. She said: “College has been great, and I am just relieved to get the results I need to go on to study at university.”

Grace Evans is off to study Psychology at Cardiff University after achieving B grades in Sociology, Psychology and Art. “I’ve enjoyed my time at Neath College and the support from staff has been great,” she said.

Neve Coombes enjoyed her French lessons so much in college that she decided to study this at university, and with an A in her A Level RE, A in Drama and A* in French she has been accepted to Cardiff University. She explained, “I enjoyed my French lessons so much; they were more relaxed than school and my lecturers really supported me to do well.”

BTEC Level 3 Sport Coaching student Luke Thomas has decided to stay at Llandarcy Academy of Sport to study the HND in Sports Coaching after achieving a triple distinction star grade.

Megan Parfitt was over the moon with her results of three A*s in her A Levels – she achieved A* in Computer Science, A* in Maths and A* in Further Maths. She is off to Bristol University to study Computer Science. Reflecting on her time in college she said that her lecturers were so supportive and if it hadn’t been for them, she wouldn’t have achieved the results she did.

Isabel Williams achieved an outstanding triple A* at A Level – A* in English Language & Literature A* in Maths and A* in Government and Politics. She is now off to Bath University to study International Politics and French.

Isabel was overjoyed with her results, as too was her proud mother who couldn’t recommend the College enough: “Isabel really deserves her results, she’s worked so hard, and I am so proud of her. As a parent I can’t fault the College, her lecturers in all three subjects have been excellent – supportive throughout and this showed in her results.”

Jemima Gorman achieved an A* in Biology, an A in Maths, an A in Chemistry and an A in her Extended Projected. She was thrilled to have been made an offer to study Medicine at Cardiff University.

At Brecon Beacons College, James Vaughan achieved a triple distinction in his Level 3 Uniformed Protective Services qualification. James is moving on to a Criminology degree at Edge Hill University, Ormskirk, and hopes to go into Military Forensics.

Level 3 students in Health and Social Care are also moving on to degree-level nursing courses after succeeding in their exams, with Nicole Davies going to Swansea University and Laura Griffiths heading to the University of South Wales.

From the Level 3 Business with Applied Law course, mature learner John Evans achieved a Distinction Merit in Business Studies, and a Pass in Law, while his partner, Sam passed her certificate in Law. John and Sam are progressing to the University of South Wales, studying for a Law degree and a foundation degree.

At Newtown College, Eva Dimitriou gained a Distinction in the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Art. She is going to Cardiff University to study for a BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre.

Another UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts student, Meggan Parkes also received a Distinction but will be returning to college to study the UAL Level 4 Professional Diploma in Performance.

Ruby Morgan achieved a Distinction in Art and is going to Birmingham Met to study a BA (Hons) in Fine Art.

No stranger to the stage, Nye Parton achieved an incredible Distinction in the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts and has a place at The Backstage Academy in Bolton to study a BA (Hons) in Stage and Production Management.

Alex Willingham achieved a Merit in the UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts. He will be going to Liverpool Media Academy to study for a BA (Hons) in Acting and Performance.

BTEC Extended Diploma in IT student Tomas Roostan achieved a Triple Merit.

