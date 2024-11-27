NPTC Group of Colleges, UK With Its Ethos of Providing ‘More Than Just an Education’, Will Be Playing a Pivotal Role Across China

The inaugural ceremony and the World Conference on the Development of Vocational and Technical Education in Tianjin, China Themed “Innovation Empowers the Future, Skills Shape Life,” the 2024 World Conference on Vocational and Technical Education Development convened ministerial guests, ambassadors, and representatives from over 77 countries and regions, including international organisations, colleges, universities, and enterprises plus announcing the new World TVET League (WTL).

As a prominent UK Further and Higher Education College and one of the largest college groups in Wales, NPTC Group of Colleges offers a comprehensive array of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Higher Academic programmes across its nine specialised colleges that collectively span a third of Wales. With international offices in South and East Asia, the Group has amassed significant experience in regions including China, India, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean. It collaborates with governments, vocational colleges, universities, and institutions globally, focusing on the development and support of international skills and standards while delivering bespoke professional programmes and support across various disciplines.

NPTC Group also owns numerous subsidiary companies throughout the UK, such as LSI Portsmouth, a leading English Language School, annually welcomes thousands of students and professionals from nearly 50 EU and non-EU countries, including China.

James Llewellyn, Director of Worldwide Operations at NPTC Group of Colleges and the Export Champion for the United Kingdom and Wales for the Department for Business and Trade / UK Government, proudly appointed a position at the Alliance Council of the World TVET League (WTL) in China, leveraging his extensive skills experience and network, being an instrumental member of shaping the strategic direction of the World TVET Leagues global aspirations and engagements.

Fostering mutual learning and integration of vocational education globally, the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE), alongside other colleges, research institutions, industry enterprises, and educational organisations, has established the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Alliance. This alliance aims to build a resilient platform for vocational education exchange and cooperation, creating effective human resources development models and promoting a balanced, inclusive, innovative, and high-quality vocational education worldwide. Currently, 89 institutions from 43 countries are members, with leadership provided by Chair Liu Mimin, President of CEAIE, and guidance from James Llewellyn and 14 appointed chairpersons.

During the conference, James Llewellyn noted, “NPTC Group of Colleges has profoundly supported institutions across China, aiding thousands of teachers and students from over 100+ vocational colleges and universities. We lead significant initiatives such as the Sino-British Centre for Industry-Driven Vocational Education and the Centre of Excellence for British Vocational Education in China, which enhance collaboration, professional development, and standardisation across various disciplines, that I feel we can bring our experience and offer to the table to support the development of the fantastic, Word TVET League (WTL) and its charter going forward. I also wish to thank Welsh Government Colleagues, along with the UK Government, Department of Business and trade teams throughout China and the UK for their unwavering continuous support.”