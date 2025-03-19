NSCG hosts 15th annual Next Steps Fayres

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) successfully hosted its 15th annual Next Steps Fayres recently, providing students with the opportunity to explore a wide range of future career pathways.

The events, hosted at both Newcastle College and Stafford College, brought together leading employers, universities, and training providers, offering students guidance and advice as they plan their next steps.

53 universities from across the UK and over 30 local employers attended each event, with learners able to browse stalls, discuss degree options, gather information and access talks on a broad range of subjects and pathways.

Students also had the opportunity to attend a range of talks and practical workshops, covering topics such as building a portfolio or personal statement, studying abroad and starting a business. Industry-specific presentations were also available, offering valuable guidance on careers in healthcare, performing arts, politics, engineering and sport.

The NSCG Apprenticeship Team highlighted the wide range support that is available through The Apprenticeship Hub, NSCG’s free service that provides expert advice on all aspects of employment. The Apprenticeship Hub works with over 850 employers across Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Cheshire and can assist learners with CV writing, interview preparation tips and general careers guidance.

NSCG staff were on hand to advise students considering continuing their studies at the College. The College offers a range of university-level courses, including HNCs, HNDs and Foundation Degrees, ideal for those looking to stay local, study in a familiar environment, and save on costs. Students studying at NSCG can save up to £3,000 per year compared to traditional university courses, with options available in fields such as Computing, Digital Content Creation, Education, Engineering and Performing Arts.

Liz Wyman, Group Head of Learning Resources and Guidance, said:

“Our Next Steps Fayres are some of the biggest in the region and each year they just get bigger and bigger. We are so pleased to welcome back prestigious universities and employers for the events’ 15th consecutive year, the Fayres provides a valuable platform for students to ask questions, gather insights and make informed decisions about their next steps -whether that’s higher education, apprenticeships, or entering the workforce.”

In 2024, 1,167 students from NSCG progressed to over 98 different institutions including University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, Durham University, Manchester Metropolitan University and University of Liverpool to study a wide variety of degree subjects.

Craig Hodgson, Principal of Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group, said:

“The Next Steps Fayres are fantastic events and we are incredibly grateful for the support of the universities and employers who make it possible each year.

“NSCG has grown to become one of the largest providers of students to university in the county, but we understand that university isn’t the natural next step for everyone. That’s why it’s been so valuable to have such a wide variety of pathways on display, from apprenticeships and further study, to direct employment opportunities.

“It’s been brilliant to see so many students engaging with the event and starting to think seriously about their future. Events like this reinforce our commitment to helping our learners make informed choices and find the path that’s right for them.”