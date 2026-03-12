NSCG Next Steps Fayre Helps Students Plan Their Futures

This week, NSCG Stafford College hosted its annual Next Steps Fayre, giving students the opportunity to explore a wide range of future career pathways.

More than 50 universities and employers attended the event, allowing learners to browse information stalls and speak directly with experts about their progression options.

Students had the opportunity to engage with a wide range of universities, from local institutions such as Keele University, University of Staffordshire and University of Derby, to those further afield including University of Birmingham, University of Nottingham and Falmouth University. These institutions joined major employers including GE Vernova, DJH Accountants, the NHS, West Midlands Police and the Royal Navy to provide expert advice on the diverse career paths available after college.

The event also marked the first time students from NSCG Leek College attended an NSCG Next Steps Fayre, since the college joined the NSCG family in August 2025. Students were transported to the Stafford College campus to attend the event, where they were able to explore the wide range of university, employment and training opportunities available to them.

Students were also able to attend a wide range of talks and practical workshops, covering topics such as building a portfolio or personal statement, studying abroad and degree apprenticeships. Industry-specific presentations were also available, offering valuable guidance on careers in areas such as healthcare, law, business, engineering and sport.

NSCG staff were on hand to advise students considering continuing their studies at the College, which offers a range of university-level courses including HNCs, HNDs and Foundation degrees across a variety of fields including digital content creation, education and public services.

They were supported by NSCG’s Apprenticeship Team, a free service that provides advice on all aspects of employment, including CV writing, interview preparation and careers guidance for students looking to go straight into the world of work.

Liz Wyman, Group Head of Learning Resources and Guidance, said:

“Our Next Steps Fayre is now in its 16th consecutive year and it has been fantastic to see the event continue to grow. This year has been especially exciting with the opportunity to welcome students from NSCG Leek College for the first time. Bringing universities and employers from across the UK directly to our students is incredibly valuable, helping to motivate and empower them as they begin thinking about their futures.”

Craig Hodgson, Principal of Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group, said:

“The Next Steps Fayre has become a key date in the NSCG calendar and we couldn’t host these events without the support of the universities and employers.

“NSCG has grown to become one of the largest providers of students to university in the county, with 1,242 students progressing to 113 different institutions in 2025, but we understand that this isn’t the natural next step for everyone. That is why we are proud to have such a wide variety of pathways on offer at our Next Steps Fayre, inspiring as many learners as possible to find the right path for them.”