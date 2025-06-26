NSCG Stafford College Celebration Awards return to County Showground

Earlier this week, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) lit up the Staffordshire County Showground to host the annual Celebration Awards.

Over 30 awards were presented to students for outstanding achievements during their time at NSCG, with categories split into subject areas including academic and creative studies, vocational studies, skills and technology subjects and apprenticeships.

The event was attended by the award winners and their families, NSCG staff and governors, partner employers and special guests Professor Martin Jones, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Staffordshire and Leigh Ingham, MP for Stafford, Eccleshall and the Villages.

Three awards were also given out to celebrate local employers, with CES Power, S J Richards and Readypower Rail Services all receiving recognition for the support they show NSCG staff and students.

The evening began by a performance of Don’t Stop Believin’ by Level 3 Performing Arts student Imogen Moore and an introduction to the evening’s proceedings by Principal and Chief Executive of NSCG, Craig Hodgson.

The ceremony began with the Academic and Creative category, which saw Jasmine Majhu take home the A Level Humanities Award in recognition of her work ethic and natural curiosity. In September, Jasmine plans to progress to the University of Leeds to study Law.

The Performing Arts Award was presented to Macauley Richardson (Maca), who joined NSCG from Blessed William Howard Catholic High School. Maca has balanced his studies with performing at grassroots venues across the county, providing him with the experience he needs to thrive as a freelance musician.

In the Professional Studies category, Max Croston was the winner of the Catering Award. Max, who Level 3 Professional Cookery, was recently highly commended as a ‘Rising Star’ at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Tourism Awards and will be continuing his training in Denmark and supporting Paul Proffitt at his new restaurant, Pearl, which overlooks the panoramic views of the Flensburg fjord

NSCG’s first mixed hockey team were the proud recipients of Team of the Year. They have had a hugely successful first year, winning every game but one, which narrowly cost them a place in the national finals. Several team members have attended national trials over the past year and one player, Amber Smit, even secured a spot on the Association of Colleges England National Team.

The final awards to be announced were the Award for Special Achievement and the prestigious Principal’s Awards category, awarded to an academic pathway student and a vocational pathway student.

The Award for Special Achievement went to A Level student, Holly Pindar. Holly has also been a key figure within the Students’ Union, first as Disabilities Officer and ultimately progressing to President. She is on track to achieve excellent results in her exams and is looking to attend Lancaster University to study English Literature and Creative Writing.

The two Principal’s Award winners were Jay Palmer and Eloise Mannion. Jay has flourished since switching from his original A Level pathway to the T Level in Digital Production, Design and Development, gaining a Higher Level Apprenticeship with his placement at the Midlands Partnership University Foundation Trust (MPFT).

Eloise has been a key member of the NSCG community as a member of the Student Council, Student Board and Student Xtra Volunteer. She designed the Order of Service for the annual Christmas Carol Concert and took on a location shoot for the College’s Fashion and Hair and Beauty students in the Peak District. She now plans to head to the University of Falmouth to continue her Photography studies.

Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive at NSCG Newcastle College, said:

“The Celebration Awards give us the opportunity to come together to recognise the achievements of our students, apprentices and employer partners.

“Each of our winners should be incredibly proud of the journey they’ve taken during their time at NSCG. It’s been a privilege to watch their growth and I wish them every success as they step into their bright futures.

“The evening simply wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic team at Staffordshire County Showground and the generous support of our sponsors, with special thanks to our headline sponsor Speller Metcalfe.

“Lastly, I want to recognise the dedication of our incredible staff. Their time, energy and expertise play a vital role in helping our students grow into confident, capable young people.”