NSCG Students Awarded Top Honours in Regeneration Brainery Programme

A group of T Level students recently took part in Regeneration Brainery, a five-day workshop designed to inspire and guide young people as they explore potential career paths.

Held at the newly developed Goods Yard neighbourhood, ten students from NSCG’s T Level courses in Design, Surveying & Planning, Building Services Design and Business spent the week taking on a variety of hands-on challenges. These included site visits to key local developments such as Midway Car Park, Astley Place and Rye Park along with networking sessions with industry professionals from organisations, including Lloyds Banking Group and Avison Young.

As part of the experience, students were challenged to answer the question: “What would YOU do with the space at The Goods Yard?” Working with other young people from across the region, teams were tasked with developing and pitching a creative business plan to reimagine the site.

A team featuring three NSCG students claimed the top prize after wowing the judges with their proposal for a multi-use event space, complete with restaurants, bars and a youth club. Their marketing strategy also impressed with its creativity and impact, combining a strong social media presence, strategic influencer partnerships and the development of a unique business mascot.

In addition, NSCG students Daniel Tatton and Millie Quick were named Students of the Week for their outstanding contributions throughout the workshop.

Lyndsey Cherry, T Level Coordinator at NSCG, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have worked in partnership with Regeneration Brainery to deliver the Stoke Bootcamp, supporting ten of our T Level learners. The programme has provided invaluable insight into the built environment sector, helping to develop key employability skills and boosting their confidence.

“Initiatives like this are vital in bridging the gap between education and industry, and we’re grateful to Regeneration Brainery for their ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent.”

Georgina Sawamura, Education Programme Manager with Regeneration Brainer, said:

“We always enjoy working with students from Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group during our Stoke Brainery Week. They bring such energy, curiosity and ambition to our workshops. It’s a real pleasure to see them grow in confidence as they explore exciting career opportunities in property and regeneration.

“We truly value the connection and support from the college, their commitment to engaging students with Regeneration Brainery’s workshops has created meaningful opportunities for young people to explore careers in the built environment.”