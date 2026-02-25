NWRC presented with Queen Elizabeth Prize for Education in London

Representatives from North West Regional College (NWRC) have been presented with The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Education at a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

His Majesty King Charles presented the award, the highest national honour awarded to UK colleges and universities, to NWRC’s Governing Body Chair Professor Malachy O’Neill, NWRC Principal and Chief Executive Leo Murphy, and Business Support Centre Manager, Dr. Fergal Tuffy.

During the event the college’s Business Support Centre team was commended for its excellence, innovation and impact, and for delivering real public benefit.

Dr Fergal Tuffy, Business Support Centre Manager said:

“The team is honoured to receive this award, recognition of the significant contribution made by the Business Support Centre in strengthening and supporting the regional economy.

“Our centre is unique within the UK’s further education sector. In the past year, the NWRC has completed more than 140 applied research and development projects through these centres, helping SMEs innovate and grow by developing new products, processes and services. The College has also trained more than 1,000 individuals, including business employees, who received upskilling, and individuals who were trained in priority skills areas for new opportunities.

“I would like to thank all the staff within the Business Support Centre for their hard work and commitment which has led to this success, and to our senior leadership team for supporting our strategic vision.

“It is our plan to continue to move forward, continuing to innovate and evolve and we are planning for the future via Peace Plus, the Derry City & Strabane City Deal and an extension of Foodovation in Limavady through the Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Growth Deal.”

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC said:

“As Principal and Chief Executive I am proud to be in London to collect this award on behalf of our entire team. This award is welcomed as it recognises our sector as one that makes a significant collective impact on the lives of our citizens and businesses.

“Our Business Support Centre staff consistently rise to the challenge, always flexible, adaptable and 100% committed to any task that has been set. Our team consists of a wide range of experts in a range of fields that include food and drink, robotics, augmented reality, healthcare and product design.

“This is a huge honour for North West Regional College, an organisation that has a long history in delivering for businesses across the region through skills development and innovation. I have spoken with many of the clients of the centres who consistently tell me about the differences our team of experts have made to their businesses by improving productivity, innovation and creativity.

“It is our privilege to work so closely with these enterprises and watch them succeed. My congratulations to our entire team on this hugely significant accolade.”

Since its inception in 2015, NWRC’s Business Support Centre has grown from one small office to a unique suite of five innovation centres dedicated to supporting businesses to develop skills, foster innovation and drive applied research.

The five industry-focused innovation centres are:

Food and drink innovation (Foodovation)

Healthcare and assisted living (Design Innovation for Assisted Living)

Advanced manufacturing, materials and engineering (Product Design Centre)

Augmented, virtual and extended reality (XR)

Automation, robotics and 5G technologies (industry 4.0)

Clients include Braidwater Homes, Broighter Gold and travel car seat company BubbleBum.

The centre supports in excess of400 businesses each year on the journey from prototype and product development through applied research, skills, and workforce development.

The Queen Elizabeth Award is widely regarded as the highest national honour in further and higher education in the UK. Prizes are presented every two years following a rigorous and independent process of review. NWRC is part of the 2025 cohort of award winners which saw applications from more than 100 institutions.