Nyenrode Business University achieves B Corp Certification

Nyenrode Business University is now officially a Certified B Corporation. This international certification confirms that the university meets high standards for social and environmental impact, transparency, and responsible business practices. With this achievement, Nyenrode joins a global community of over 9,500 certified companies. It also marks a special milestone: Nyenrode is the 500th certified B Corp in the Benelux.

Micky Adriaansens, Chair of the Executive Board at Nyenrode, sees the certification as encouragement to continue on the path the university has taken. “B Corp certification is more than recognition; it’s our commitment to continuous improvement,” says Adriaansens. “As a business university, we educate the leaders of tomorrow. This certification reinforces our mission — shaping responsible leaders for a sustainable future — and underlines the fact that we also take responsibility ourselves, in our policies, our education, our partnerships, and our impact on society.”

A Rigorous Assessment Process

The journey to B Corp certification required Nyenrode to undergo a comprehensive evaluation process. B Corp is an international certification for companies that combine profit with positive social impact. The certification is awarded by B Lab, a non-profit organization that assesses companies across five key areas: governance, workers, environment, customers, and community. Nyenrode achieved an impressive score of 90.3 points, as published in B Lab’s public directory, significantly exceeding the minimum requirement of 80 points.

The assessment process examined every aspect of Nyenrode’s operations, from its teaching methodologies and curriculum development to its environmental policies and community engagement initiatives. To qualify, companies must also legally embed their social and environmental commitment through amendments to their governing documents, ensuring that impact considerations are permanently integrated into decision-making processes.

Leading by Example in Higher Education

This certification positions Nyenrode as a pioneer in the higher education sector, demonstrating that academic institutions can successfully balance educational excellence with meaningful social and environmental impact. The university’s commitment extends beyond traditional business education, incorporating sustainability principles, ethical leadership development, and stakeholder engagement throughout its programs.

Tessa van Soest, Executive Director of B Lab Benelux, adds: “B Lab is incredibly pleased that Nyenrode Business University has achieved B Corp certification. This is a major milestone in their effort to create positive impact and further embed sustainability in their work. We look forward to Nyenrode’s next steps and are proud to welcome them as the 500th B Corp in our community!”

The certification process also highlighted Nyenrode’s innovative approaches to stakeholder engagement, including partnerships with local businesses, alumni networks, and community organizations that create mutual value while advancing sustainable business practices.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

Maintaining B Corp status requires ongoing dedication to improvement. Recertification is required every three years to ensure companies continue to meet, and keep up with, increasingly rigorous standards. This process ensures that certified organizations remain committed to their social and environmental goals while adapting to evolving best practices and global challenges.

For Nyenrode, this certification represents not an endpoint but a foundation for future initiatives that will further integrate responsible business practices into every aspect of university life.