One in every 379 education businesses up for sale, new report finds

A new report has found one in every 379 education businesses are currently up for sale after a challenging year for businesses.

The UK Business Investment Report was carried out by equity management platform Vestd, after the latest government figures revealed that firms going bust are at their highest levels since 2009.

The report analysed business data from sale platforms RightBiz and BusinessForSale and then compared the results to the number of registered businesses per industry. In doing this, they identified the regions and areas that have the highest proportion of companies on the market.

At the top of the table, hospitality, restaurant, and bar owners are most likely to sell with one in every 9.8 businesses up for sale.

At the bottom of the table, owners of agriculture businesses show no sign of closing up shop with just one in every 943 businesses up for sale. Transportation and software/IT business owners followed in a similar vein with one in every 802 businesses being up for sale.

Industries Most Likely To Sell Up

Industries Total Number of Businesses Number of Businesses for Sale Proportion of businesses for sale Hospitality, Restaurants & Bars 143,000 14,476 One in every 9.88 businesses Technology (Retail) 5,664 559 One in every 10.13 businesses Medical 4,300 355 One in every 12.11 businesses Media 10,603 839 One in every 12.64 businesses Fashion & Beauty 83,425 1644 One in every 50.75 businesses Financial Services 84,000 957 One in every 87.77 businesses Retail 548,000 5614 One in every 97.61 businesses Sales & Marketing 25,000 222 One in every 112.61 businesses Business Services 635,000 4066 One in every 156.17 businesses Energy & Natural Resources 30,798 150 One in every 205.32 businesses Entertainment & Leisure 275,000 1269 One in every 216.71 businesses Manufacturing & Engineering 244,000 942 One in every 259.02 businesses Education & Training 308,000 812 One in every 379.31 businesses Construction 914,000 1351 One in every 676.54 businesses Property 130,000 178 One in every 730.34 businesses Software (IT) 335,000 418 One in every 801.44 businesses Transportation 339,000 422 One in every 803.32 businesses Agriculture 215,000 228 One in every 942.98 businesses

Commenting on the research Ifty Nasir, founder and CEO at Vestd said:

“It’s been an incredibly challenging time for businesses over the past year and beyond and our data makes it all too clear that the cost of living crisis is continuing to hit businesses where it hurts, their bottom line.

“It’s a difficult landscape for business owners looking to put exit exit strategies in place. It’s important that you think about this process well in advance and familiarise yourself with the different ways you are able to sell your business and the pros and cons of each.

“Planning an exit that meets your individual requirements, as well as those of your business, will make the process of selling as stress-free as possible but that is easier said than done with the current set of challenges.

“If you’re planning to sell your business, make sure you’ve got your team engaged and are working to increase productivity. One way to encourage this is for business owners to share a piece of the pie with their employees through enterprise management incentives. This too can also provide welcome relief to the company tax bill and reward your employees in the process.”

Methodology

Vestd utilised business sale data from sale platforms RightBiz and BusinessForSale before comparing with the number of registered businesses per industry to identify what regions and areas have the highest proportion of businesses up for sale to create the UK Business Investment Report.

All data correct as of October 2023.

