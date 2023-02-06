OrCam partners with Dyslexia Sparks to provide breakthrough education tech to dyslexic children in Hull and East Yorkshire 

Dyslexic children in Hull and East Yorkshire now have access to OrCam’s newly developed, leading assistive technology which can support independent learning and reading in and out of the classroom, thanks to a new partnership between the company and local charity Dyslexia Sparks.

OrCam Technologies, innovator of breakthrough “personal AI” solutions, has partnered with Dyslexia Sparks, Hull and East Yorkshire’s only registered charity for dyslexia, and donated six OrCam Learn devices, giving the charity the opportunity to use the education tech as part of the specialist tuition it delivers to dyslexic individuals at the charity’s Hessle-based centre.

Dyslexia Sparks’ students will now be able to work with the technology, enhancing the charity’s suite of specialist resources and teaching techniques used to support dyslexic learners’ literacy skills.

In addition to access within lessons, a number of students will be loaned an OrCam Learn device through the partnership, allowing them to continue to work with the tech at home and in school to further enhance their independent learning and reading skills. Dyslexia Sparks’ qualified team of specialised tutors and assessors will identify learners who are likely to benefit from extended opportunities to learn with one of the OrCam devices – and will also work in close consultation with the student’s school, helping them to use the technology within the child’s classroom environment.

The OrCam Learn is a wireless, compact, handheld solution with an intuitive point-and-click operation that “captures” and immediately reads out loud a full page, paragraph, or single word of text – from any surface such as books, digital screens, or handouts. It enables individuals to explore their full potential – as the learning solution offers vital, practical reading support that includes interactivity with the user reading – the device provides real-time feedback – as well as comprehensive analysis and reporting of the student’s progress for teachers and parents to review and tailor the learning process accordingly.

Amy Appleton, Specialist Teacher and Assessor at Dyslexia Sparks and the charity’s Assistive Technology Lead, said:

“We are so thrilled to be chosen by OrCam as a leading charity partner and receive six brand new OrCam Learn devices. Assistive technology can positively impact the health and wellbeing of students, alleviating cognitive and mental pressures and allowing them to unleash their abilities in producing literacy work.

We are hugely grateful for the opportunity to work with OrCam. Our partnership with this leading education tech company will enhance the service and ongoing support that we provide in supporting dyslexic individuals to fulfil their potential.”

Irie Meltzer, UK Director at OrCam Technologies, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Dyslexia Sparks as our charity partner and look forward to hearing how our pioneering OrCam Learn solution will help children and young people with dyslexia in the region.

Charities like Dyslexia Sparks are fundamental to providing much needed support for children with learning challenges, and we are honoured to be joining them on this journey to increase independence for children and helping them enhance learning outcomes.”

Dyslexia Sparks, Hull and East Yorkshire’s only registered charity for dyslexia, supports dyslexic individuals of all ages to reach their full potential through specialist tuition and diagnostic assessments. The charity delivers training to schools and organisations, helping them to spot the signs of dyslexia and learn how to support dyslexic individuals within a mainstream classroom environment. It also provides free advice, support and guidance to dyslexic individuals and their families and promotes awareness and understanding of dyslexia.

As a registered charity, Dyslexia Sparks can provide financial support to eligible households in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire to help with the cost of specialist tuition and diagnostic dyslexia assessments. Further information is available at www.dyslexiasparks.org.uk.

