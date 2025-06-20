Outstanding students celebrated with awards evening

Burton and South Derbyshire College held its Further Education and Apprenticeship Awards on Thursday 19th June at Pirelli Stadium.

Outstanding students, their families and guests celebrated the exceptional skills and qualifications achieved in the past academic year. Hard work and dedication to studies were recognised, along with talent, success and achievement across many vocational areas.

The wide-ranging award categories included a selection that were based around the College’s Skills Promise: a variety of skills and qualities that students gain in addition to their qualification that will give them a head start in their career and make them stand out when applying for jobs. The Skills Promise encompasses the range of skills that employers are looking for, from creative thinking, being a team player and showing resilience, to being a good communicator, being good at solving problems and showing initiative.

The ceremony was presented by compere, Mark O’Sullivan, and a range of local businesses sponsored the awards evening, including Bespoke Inns, Mechatronics International, Wates, Graybuild, Bac O’Connor, Roger Bullivant, Hilton, Autoclenz and Playtonic. The guest speaker on the evening was Steven Thai who reflected on his journey from refugee to co-founder of Ocean King, sharing insights on entrepreneurship, resilience and community values.

The evening culminated in the presentation of three of the College’s highest honours, celebrating the exceptional achievements of this year’s learners.The overall Further Education Learner of the Year Award for 2025 was presented to Carpentry student, Laci Trotter, whose dedication, craftsmanship and consistently outstanding work have set a powerful example for peers and tutors alike. Mechatronics Apprentice, Emily Bettridge was named Apprentice of the Year 2025 in recognition of her exceptional performance and impact in the workplace, demonstrating a bright future in her field. Meanwhile, Adult Learner of the Year was awarded to Fernando Mora, a mature student who balanced night shifts and language barriers to successfully retrain for a new career in vehicle maintenance.

Principal of Burton and South Derbyshire College, John Beaty said: “It was fantastic to host a celebration of achievement and success for our students. At Burton and South Derbyshire College, we are passionate about encouraging people to reach their full potential. The event was an excellent way to celebrate outstanding achievements and recognise those learners who go above and beyond to reach their educational and career goals.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College offers Further Education courses in a wide variety of technical and vocational disciplines, along with academic courses and skills development. Anyone looking to start a course, whether full time, part time or work-based study, can contact the BSDC Learner Services Team on 01283 494400 to find out more about enrolment and funding.