Oxford Business College (OBC) is pleased to announce it has qualified for the 2023 South Fast Growth 50 list, in the Fastest Growing Consumer Services firm category. This accolade recognises Oxford Business College as one of the fastest growing firms in the South of England out of a total of 1,381,410 businesses.

Fast growth firms – which are normally defined as achieving 20% growth per annum – make up less than 1% of the UK business population but represent 50% of the total SME turnover output.

The national Fast Growth 50, publish a detailed list of fast-growing firms in eight regions of the UK including the East of England, London, the Midlands, North of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, South of England, and Wales. By creating a list of fast growing ‘local heroes’, the programme is making a significant contribution to the levelling-up agenda that is currently driving UK Government economic policy by recognising the best businesses across the nation.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr Padmesh Gupta, Managing Director of Oxford Business College, said:

“I am immensely delighted that Oxford Business College has qualified for the 2023 South Fast Growth 50 list. For years, we have been relentless in our efforts to innovate, grow and create an impact on our economy and local community. It fills me with great pride to see our collective impact recognised.”

The full list and category winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony on Thursday 19th October at The Hilton Ageas Bowl.

