Parsons Executive Education and ESSEC Business School Announce Partnership To Provide Programming for International Executive Learners

Parsons Executive Education at The New School, a leader in innovative, design-led executive education programs for business executives, owners and entrepreneurs, and ESSEC Business School, one of the top-ranked European business schools, today announced a dynamic partnership that challenges executive learners to reimagine the future of the fashion luxury business through state-of-the-art knowledge that provides the know-how necessary to advance their careers and fuel their entrepreneurial ambitions.

The partnership will provide senior executives and entrepreneurs from each university access to a global network of educators and peers in a transformational program that addresses the contemporary issues impacting the luxury market and empowers professionals to foster a culture of change in the industry.

The partnership brings a global perspective to executive education, drawing on Parsons School of Design’s rigorous, interdisciplinary approach to fashion, design-thinking, and innovation, and ESSEC’s cutting-edge blend of strategy and luxury management expertise. The globally renowned faculty from each university bring together ESSEC’s emphasis on building business acumen through the core elements of strategy management and Parsons’ focus on creativity and systems thinking to drive meaningful business transformation to an international platform.

ESSEC has a long history of luxury management, launching the first MBA in International Luxury Management worldwide over 25 years ago and developed several chairs with global luxury brands including LVMH, L’Oréal, and Estée Lauder. For more than a century, Parsons’ groundbreaking approach to design education has transformed creativity, culture, and commerce, and its unparalleled expertise in fashion, retail, and the “new luxury,” with a commitment to sustainability and societal impact, has contributed to its recognition as the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally.

“For more than a century, The New School has stood at the vanguard of American higher education, and we are excited to be collaborating with ESSEC Business School to create new executive education programs and offerings that will train and support senior executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives,” said Renée T. White, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost of The New School. “The idea that design can change the world is central to our mission, and this partnership represents a further commitment to bringing our world-class, interdisciplinary educational approach to a global audience.”

The partnership will launch with the Luxury Management and Design Innovation (EMiLUX), a new executive program that will teach the skills necessary for a career in the international luxury industry. Designed specifically for experienced professionals and entrepreneurs, EMiLUX provides students with the global perspective and knowledge to advance their careers and fuel their entrepreneurial ambitions. The interdisciplinary program combines immersive residencies at global luxury hubs in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia, with luxury and retail tours, company visits, and online learning. Taught by internationally recognized faculty from Parsons and ESSEC, industry leaders, artists, and celebrated designers, students will be exposed to global cultural and business perspectives and the trends fueling innovation in today’s luxury market.

“I am delighted to announce this innovative new partnership between ESSEC Business School and Parsons School of Design, based in New York. This collaboration, and specifically the EMiLUX program, will open up an avenue of opportunities for executive education participants who seek to advance their careers in the luxury sector by mastering the fundamentals of both management and design. The global reach and interdisciplinary perspective provided during this program make it truly unique,” said Vincenzo Vinzi, Dean and President of ESSEC Business School.

Graduates of the program will receive an Executive Master in Luxury Management and Design Innovation from ESSEC, an Executive Certificate in Luxury Management and Design Innovation from Parsons, and a Certificate in Made in Italy Case Study Analysis from Accademia Costume & Moda.

