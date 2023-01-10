Part time course helps Grainne achieve her career goals

Having been out of education for nearly 15 years, Grainne Agnew from Enniskillen achieved an OCR Level 4 in Administration at the South West College, Enniskillen campus. Grainne studied the course part-time and found the decision to invest benefitted her personally and professionally, improving her confidence and enabling her to progress within her career as an Anaesthetic Co-Ordinator in the Southern Sector in the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT).

Prior to the course, Grainne from Enniskillen had a secure job but wanted to progress within her career as well as enhance her skillset and CV. She commenced studying Level 2 in Business Administration in 2016 on a part-time basis, progressing to Level 3 in 2018, and culminating with achieving her Level 4 in Administration in June 2022. In addition, Grainne gained much sought-after Word-Processing skills by achieving her Level 2 Word Processing qualification.

She said: “Having been out of education for nearly 15 years, I was apprehensive about undertaking a course with family commitments and working but, I soon found a way to work into my routine and enjoyed doing something for myself.”

Throughout her part time course Grainne was easily able to juggle family and work commitments and enjoyed the opportunity to develop her knowledge and understanding of complex administrative functions and activities. She thrived and developed the skills required to carry out a wide range of complex administrative tasks when operating autonomously in a more senior role.

Grainne enjoyed the course and learnt a lot more than she had expected. She found the course provided her with the skills needed to grow both personally and professionally.

She said: “I have really enjoyed my time at the College. Our tutor was extremely helpful, approachable, and flexible. She found ways to integrate blended learning or smaller face to face seminars depending on our needs.”

I have improved my practical and professional skills and have grown in confidence. The most significant moment for me was being able to confidently deliver a presentation to a group of peers.”

For Grainne that was important as she had always struggled in this area and with her newfound confidence, Grainne successfully moved up the ladder and commenced a new higher-grade post.

Having achieved her initial aspirations, Grainne is now eager for more.

She said: South West College have helped me to achieve my career goals and I would recommend it to anyone who is thinking of applying. I have met some lovely people through my courses and learning with like-minded people makes it very enjoyable. I am going to take a year out and concentrate on my new post and will hopefully commence a Level 5 Qualification in Leadership and Management in 2023.

As part of SWC’s initiative to help prospective learners and their families with the cost of living, the College is currently offering up to 80% off selected part-time courses starting in January and February at our campuses in Dungannon Enniskillen and Omagh.

