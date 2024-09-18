Pathway Group delighted to be announced as Ambassadors of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

Pathway Group is proud to announce its appointment as an Ambassador of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (AAN). As a prominent leader in skills development and workforce training, Pathway Group joins a distinguished community of businesses committed to championing apprenticeships and nurturing the next generation of talent.

The AAN is a national initiative designed to promote and raise awareness of apprenticeships across industries. As an ambassador, Pathway Group will play an instrumental role in advocating for apprenticeships as a valuable pathway to career development, while supporting employers in understanding the benefits of investing in apprenticeship programs.

Safaraz Ali, CEO of Pathway Group said “We are incredibly honoured to be named Ambassadors of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (AAN). At Pathway Group, we believe that apprenticeships are a vital tool for transforming lives and addressing the skills gap in the UK. This role allows us to further our mission of empowering individuals and businesses through education, skills and opportunity. We look forward to working closely with the AAN to inspire more employers and people to embrace the benefits of apprenticeships.”

“I am delighted that the Pathway Group has joined the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (AAN). The network brings together the country’s best-in-class employers and apprentices with a shared vision that every individual and employer should understand the value of apprenticeships as a route to opportunity and success. Pathway has a distinguished track record in doing this already, especially its promotion of equity, diversity, inclusion and social mobility in apprenticeships for underrepresented communities, and I’m really looking forward to the significant contribution that they’ll make to the crucial work that the AAN does.”said Anthony Impey MBE, Chair of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

With a long-standing history of creating impactful career pathways, Pathway Group looks forward to amplifying its mission of “Changing Lives Through Skills and Work.” The company aims to collaborate closely with the AAN to promote apprenticeship opportunities, particularly for underrepresented groups, while helping to address the national skills gap.

“We are thrilled to join the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (AAN) as Ambassadors. This is a fantastic opportunity to amplify the work we do at Pathway Group in promoting apprenticeships and driving positive change in the skills landscape. Working alongside the AAN and our work at the Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance, we aim to inspire more businesses to invest in apprenticeship programmes and support more individuals from marginalised communities in realising their potential through meaningful career pathways.”said Jagdeep Soor, Executive Director, Pathway Group

This partnership underscores Pathway Group’s ongoing commitment to empowering people and businesses alike by providing meaningful learning and career opportunities through apprenticeships.