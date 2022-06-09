PBL Sea Fest Experience for SERC Students

Bangor Sea Fest proved an extra special culinary experience for SERC students this year who got the chance to work alongside world renowned Michelin starred Chef, Jean Christophe Novelli MBE.

Deputy Head of School of Hospitality and Tourism, Paul Mercer said, “Our students from the Level 2 Professional Cookery course in Bangor and Newtownards were thrilled to have the experience of working alongside Jean Christophe for the fine dining Big Jubilee Lunch, hosted by Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Mayor, Karen Douglas.”

SERC Catering, Hospitality and Tourism students and lecturers with Ards and North Down Mayor, Karen Douglas at Bangor Sea Fest.

He added, “Jean Christophe was very complimentary of the students who worked in the role of Commis Chefs on the day. He has even offered to come back to the College to do a session with the students.”

The students got a further surprise when The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited the demonstration truck and took part in an omelette challenge with Paul and Jean Christophe.

Student Darren Adams, from Newtownards, Gold Medal Winner for Culinary Ability at IFEX, held his own when he did a mouth-watering demo of his award winning Portavogie prawns to the packed audience.

Paul continued, “The students also sold a whopping 300 kilos of topped chips from the College’s Food Truck, proving they were up for the challenge and working under pressure to serve visitors. This is Project Based Learning and enterprise in action which is core to the ethos and teaching here at SERC.

He concluded, “Working at Bangor Sea Fest has become an exciting part of our annual calendar of activities and a brilliant platform for students from hospitality, catering and tourism programmes to showcase the skills they have gained throughout the year. We are delighted to work with the Council to help make events like Sea Fest a resounding success for all involved.”

Photo credit: Graham Baalham-Curry

