Pearson reveals 2022 BTEC Award winners

Some of the most impressive and inspiring learners, tutors, teachers, colleges and schools have been honoured with Pearson’s #BTECAwards2022.

Twenty award winners won prizes in categories including Health and Social Care, Engineering, Music, Esports and Creative Media, each selected from thousands – and often tens of thousands – of eligible students.

Freya Thomas Monk, Senior Vice President for Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said:

“After two long years spent giving or receiving lessons behind a computer screen, through face masks, or socially distanced, 2022 has been a whirlwind for everyone involved in education. Considering this, it makes the inspiring achievements documented in our winners’ submissions all the more impressive.

The hard work and commitment they have demonstrated is extraordinary, and I am proud we are able to recognise them all through this year’s set of Awards.”

Winning BTEC School of the Year 2022, Archbishop Holgate’s School in York, who offer over 20 BTEC qualifications including Business, Health and Social Care, Applied Psychology, Engineering and many more. BTEC College of the Year 2022 was awarded to Harrow College and Uxbridge College (HCUC) in London. HCUC are creating a BTEC pipeline of proud, prepared, and confident students into industry and higher education.

With an astonishing 96% of HCUC BTEC students achieving a positive destination to higher level of study or employment. The final provider award, BTEC International Institution of the Year 2022, was presented to Beaconhouse International College, in Islamabad, Pakistan who offer BTEC learners a truly holistic experience with students not only gaining an international qualification but also building strong industrial experience as well as an amazing learning experience.

Meanwhile Pearson’s prestigious BTEC Learner of the Year Award went to Pendleton Sixth Form College’s, Lyla Khan. Lyla’s inspiring achievements stood out among an international field of candidates and wowed the judges, who felt her proactivity, curiosity and relentless motivation were incredibly impressive. The taught curriculum was only ever a jumping off point for Lyla, and she regularly brought new ideas, arguments and theories into class – formed from reading in her own time – to challenge pupils and sometimes even the teachers with!

Her achievements and can-do attitude are made all the more inspiring by the fact that a few years ago, she had to seek asylum in the UK after she was made to flee from her native Pakistan. But Lyla never let that affect her relentless thirst to study, which she worked tirelessly on to get a place at university – a goal which she has achieved thanks to her unimprovable Triple Distinction Star grades.

Hundreds of thousands of learners across the globe have completed BTEC courses over the past year. The career-focused qualifications are a vital route for those pursuing careers in sectors such as IT, business, the creative industries, healthcare, engineering, construction and future industries.

Many of these industries, such as health and social care, engineering, and IT and computing, are suffering from chronic staff shortages and skills gaps, which this year’s cohort of graduates – whether they were Award winners or not – will be more than equipped to fill.

