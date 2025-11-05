A successful partnership between Pentagon and Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is helping students take their first steps into the motor vehicle industry, with two students recently securing full-time employment following their placements.

For the past year, BSDC has been working with Pentagon’s Burton and Derby sites to provide regular work experience opportunities for Level 3 Motor Vehicle students, giving them the chance to complete their 37-hour placement in a real workshop environment.

The programme has proved a great success, with two students now progressing into full-time roles – James Mackay, who is now a Body Shop Apprentice at Pentagon Derby, and Joshua Miller, who has joined the team as a Technician Apprentice at the Burton site.

James Mackay said: “There are so many opportunities that can come from work experience – whether it’s gaining skills or landing a job offer. It’s always worth doing.

I started out helping and observing in the body shop, but by the end of the week, they had me welding panels. I worked hard, and they offered me a job – I wasn’t expecting it, but I was really happy and just went straight for it. It’s really satisfying to see a damaged car come in and leave looking brand new.”

Joshua Miller added: “I chose to do my work experience at the Burton site, and I must have impressed them because they offered me a job immediately afterwards. It felt amazing to secure a full-time role at a main dealership – exactly what I wanted. My goal now is to become a master technician which is the pinnacle of mechanics. My advice to others would be go out there, show what you can do and be confident.”

Speaking about the work experience partnership, Michael Dewsbury, Service Manager at Pentagon Burton said: “Last year, we had around 20 learners come through the workshop. The team didn’t hesitate to take them on board; they helped and nurtured them. Some of them really stood out, and after their placements, we offered a couple of them jobs.

“Bringing in new talent helps us strengthen the future of our workforce. These young people bring enthusiasm and fresh ideas, and even taking one learner a year helps us progress. Offering someone a week’s experience costs us nothing, but the long-term benefits can be huge. I’d encourage any employer to get involved in the programme – it’s a win-win.”

Grace Johnston, Learner Employment Placement Officer at Burton and South Derbyshire College, added: “Our partnership with Pentagon is a fantastic example of how valuable work experience can be. It gives our students the chance to prove themselves in a professional environment, while employers can see first-hand the skills and motivation our learners bring. Seeing students like James and Joshua progress into full-time roles shows just how powerful these opportunities can be.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College is encouraging more local employers to get involved in supporting students through work placements, helping to develop the next generation of skilled professionals. Employers interested in offering a placement opportunity are invited to get in touch via [email protected].