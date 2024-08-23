Performing Arts students thrive at BSDC

Jodi Finch and Daisy Fuller, Performing Arts students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC), have recently joined a series of students participating in the College’s ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign. The initiative aims to encourage prospective learners to consider vocational education as a viable and enriching post-GCSE option. Jodi and Daisy were keen to share how their vocational learning journey has put them on track to achieve their goals in the performing arts industry.

Jodi Finch, who studied Musical Theatre, has recently completed her Level 3 course at BSDC with a Triple Distinction Star. Thanks to her hard work and the support from the college, Jodi successfully auditioned and secured a place to study a BA Honours Musical Theatre course at Stella Mann College in Bedford. Reflecting on her time at BSDC, Jodi said: “My college course helped me build my confidence. I think without that, I would have never even tried for a place at the big drama schools; they wouldn’t have even been on my radar, but because of how much college has prepared me and supported me, it was something that I strived for.”

Daisy Fuller, another shining example of BSDC’s talent, chose to study at college rather than pursuing A-Levels. She explained her decision, saying: “I think putting all my attention into this one course was the best idea. This is what I really want to do and knowing that every aspect of me can go into this is probably better than dividing it into three and splitting my time and energy.” Daisy achieved Triple Distinction Star grades and is now set to continue her studies in Acting and Performance at Sheffield Hallam University.

Both Jodi and Daisy have thrived on the performing opportunities available at BSDC. A highlight for Jodi was playing the lead role of Belle in this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast that they performed at the Brewhouse Arts Centre in Burton. Additionally, both students gained practical experience through a work placement at the National Forest Adventure Farm during their Halloween ‘Screamfest,’ where they worked as scare actors.

BSDC is dedicated to helping students follow their passions and reach their career goals by providing outstanding facilities to enhance their learning experience. Discussing the college’s Fleet Street studios, Daisy commented: “The facilities are amazing. I’ve visited some universities, and BSDC surpasses many of them. I love using the studio spaces; coming in every day, being yourself, and growing as both a performer and an individual in a safe, welcoming and fun environment is ideal for a performing arts course.”

For more information about the courses and opportunities at Burton and South Derbyshire College, please visit BSDC’s website.