Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes partners with Inspire Education Group to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week 2026

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, joined Inspire Education Group (IEG)’s Rachel Nicholls and James Whybrow on Friday to see first-hand how apprenticeships are strengthening the region’s workforce and supporting local business growth.

Taking place during National Apprenticeship Week, the visits to Generation Phoenix and PJ Care showcased the breadth of apprenticeship opportunities across the local economy – from sustainable manufacturing and green innovation to specialist neurological care.

Supporting green innovation: Generation Phoenix

Generation Phoenix continues to find new life in waste materials, regenerating up to six million square metres of award-winning next-gen materials annually, and supporting the growth of sustainable manufacturing and circular economy practices in the UK.

Andrew Pakes and IEG’s team were given the chance to meet current apprentices Callum and Bradley before being taken on a bespoke factory tour with Aaron Gutteridge, Senior Director at Generation Phoenix.

The visit highlighted the importance of developing future skills for green industries, a key strategic priority for the region’s Inspire Education Group, as well as the role apprenticeships can play in supporting innovation, productivity and progression in emerging sectors.

Building skills in health and social care: PJ Care

PJ Care is at the early stages of investing in staff development through apprenticeships, and IEG recently supported the commencement of eight apprentices across two sites, five of which are based in Peterborough, on Health and Social Care pathways.

Andrew Pakes and IEG’s team were given the chance to meet Isabela and Aditi, who are Peterborough College apprentices working at PJ Care.

The visit also included a site tour courtesy of Alex Balicki, Head of Training, and discussions with key staff members and apprentices, exploring how apprenticeship training can support quality care, retention and career progression within the sector.

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, said:

“I see every apprenticeship as a promise of opportunity. Opportunity for local people, for our city, and for Britain’s future. Visiting Gen Phoenix and PJ Care this National Apprenticeship Week really showcased how businesses here in Peterborough are creating real ‘skills for life’.

“From manufacturing to social care, apprenticeships are helping people of all ages to earn, learn and progress while giving employers the skills they need to grow. I am determined to work with Inspire Education Group, our colleges and local employers to expand these opportunities so that every young person and every adult who wants to retrain can access high-quality apprenticeships and build a secure future here in Peterborough.”

Aaron Gutteridge, Senior Director of Operations at Gen Phoenix, said:

“Investing in local talent through our partnership with IEG has been fundamental to strengthening our operations and supporting the future of British manufacturing. Apprenticeships give young people a clear pathway into skilled, high-value careers while enabling us to build technical capability from within our own communities. By developing talent through apprenticeships, we’re not only addressing skills gaps but also helping to inspire the next generation to see manufacturing as an innovative, sustainable and rewarding industry.”

James Whybrow, Group Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement at IEG, said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is a powerful opportunity to showcase the real impact apprenticeships are having across Peterborough. Visiting employers like Generation Phoenix and PJ Care highlights the breadth of sectors investing in skills from sustainable manufacturing to specialist healthcare. We’re proud to work closely with businesses to simplify the recruitment process and provide high-quality training that supports both new talent and existing staff. These partnerships are vital in building a skilled, resilient workforce for the future.”

The employer visits formed part of IEG’s National Apprenticeship Week activity, celebrating the impact apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses and local communities.

At Inspire Education Group, the Employer Engagement team partners with more than 1,000 organisations to help develop and strengthen their workforce locally, regionally and nationally.