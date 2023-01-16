Phoebe’s career takes off with Jet2

Phoebe Mee, a former Burton and South Derbyshire College Travel and Tourism student has seen her career opportunities take flight after achieving her qualification.

Since successfully completing a Level 3 Travel and Tourism course in 2021, Phoebe went on to secure her dream job as Cabin Crew at Jet2 and recently returned to the College to share her experiences with current students. During her visit, Phoebe gave students a full insight into the application and interview process, the training involved and a typical day in the life of cabin crew.

Phoebe commented: “College was a really positive experience for me. It taught me so much and built my confidence along the way. Getting the job at Jet2 was quite a lengthy process – applications, interviews and training – but college really did help me prepare for all of that. Everyone in the job loves it and is so proud to be a part of it, so it’s a really happy, positive environment to work in.

“In the future, I see myself progressing within cabin crew at Jet2. My advice to anyone considering the travel and tourism course is to do it and get as much out of it as you can. There are so many opportunities, so just take full advantage of everything on offer.”

The Travel and Tourism programme at Burton and South Derbyshire College gives students the opportunity to develop the professional skills required for employment and career progression within the customer facing travel and tourism sector, including working in a holiday resort for a tour operator, in a tourist attraction, within the business travel sector as a business travel consultant or as part of a conference and events team.

Marie Toone, Travel and Tourism Course Leader at BSDC said: “We are so proud of Phoebe for achieving her dream job within the travel industry. Phoebe completed a range of units whilst here at BSDC, where we spend a lot of time working on role plays, presenting PowerPoint Presentations and mock interviews which, in turn, boosts learners’ confidence in communicating with the public and dealing with interview scenarios.

“When we heard that Phoebe had been successful, we knew she had worked so hard and had shown all the skills and qualities that will make her an amazing Cabin Crew member. It was a pleasure to have Phoebe back in College recently to talk to our current learners on how her experiences in College have supported her out in industry. We wish Phoebe the best of luck!”

