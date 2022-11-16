PHX’s adult maths courses add up

A leading North-West training provider will deliver a major Government numeracy programme.

PHX Training, which has centres across Lancashire and Cumbria, is working with the relevant councils to deliver the Multiply programme, providing free training to help adults improve their ability to use maths in daily life, from household budgeting to helping children with homework.

The free training is available to all adults who don’t have a GCSE Grade C in mathematics and can be delivered either in a PHX Training centre or remotely through a range of lessons and support.

The Multiply programme offers free personal tutoring, digital training and courses to fit around people’s lives. The courses can also be designed to help with maths relating to specific situations such as in people’s day-to-day jobs or household tasks.

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director at PHX Training said:

“Having a good understanding of basic maths is so crucial to our everyday lives – from helping children with homework, to balancing your family finances, as well as helping some people qualify for new jobs, university or college courses.

“There are plenty of people who didn’t find school the best environment to learn maths, but these free courses can offer one-to-one personal tutoring, as well as online courses which can be done at a time that suits you to work around your daily life.

“Getting started can seem daunting, but it is very simple. Just give us a call or send us an email and we can set up a training plan to get you learning.”

The Multiply programme is funded by the Department for Education as part of the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund programme.

PHX Training has centres in Blackpool, Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe and Preston to help people complete training courses to help them back into work. In addition to Multiply support, PHX Training also offers basic functional English and maths skills at all of its centres, as well as employment support and work based training.

To find out about the full range of support PHX Training offers, visit www.phxtraining.co.uk

Published in