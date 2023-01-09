Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Pilot projects to tackle the impact of poverty on educational achievement

Welsh Government January 9, 2023
0 Comments
People sat in lecture room

A new pilot programme to support schools in tackling the impact poverty has on attainment has been launched.

Seven headteachers from across Wales have been recruited as Attainment Champions.

The team brings together headteachers from across Wales who have a wealth of experience and have already helped shape key national policies and overseen community inspired projects.

The pilot will run for six months with the role of the Attainment Champion providing peer-to-peer support to schools and to help inform Welsh Government policy around educational attainment drawing on their own experience and sharing best practice.

The National Academy for Educational Leadership are supporting Welsh Government and has helped recruit the new Attainment Champions.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:

“I am delighted to be able to announce our new Attainment Champions.  Those appointed have demonstrated sustained progress in addressing the impact of poverty on educational attainment. They have strong experience of mentoring and insight into the increasing pressures the cost- of-living crisis is having on families. I very much look forward to working with you all over the next six months.”

The National Academy for Educational Leadership, Chief executive, Tegwen Ellis, said:

“We are extremely pleased that the National Academy for Educational Leadership is to be leading this important pilot on behalf of Welsh Government.  Tackling the impact of poverty on education is a priority for us all and the attainment champions will provide us with an approach to do this.”

Published in: Education
Welsh Government

