Pinc College expands creative learning space at Dean Clough

Pinc College, which specialises in supporting neurodivergent young people in creative sector education, has extended its campus facilities at Dean Clough in Halifax. Due to particularly high engagement the college has been able to double the size of its facility, taking occupation of a 4,000 sq ft first floor studio at Dean Clough.

As an arts education social enterprise Pinc College delivers art, digital art, and complementary study programme pathways for 16-25 years olds. It provides an alternative approach for neurodivergent young people with additional support for high needs routes to wellbeing, attainment, sustained engagement, and employment.

Dean Clough is one of four campus locations in Yorkshire for Pinc which has 13 around the UK in total. The team select locations carefully with strict criteria for heritage sites of cultural interest that can inspire students. Other campus sites include Cartwright Hall in Bradford and Yorkshire Museum in York.

Lee Clough, Campus Lead at Pinc College, said:

“We are pleased to be able to expand our facility at Dean Clough into an even more inspiring space for our students with glorious panoramic views and separate learning spaces to suit our learners’ individual needs.

“Many of our learners have had negative experiences of education before they come to us, but this isn’t about rescuing people, creativity is a vital 21st century skill and divergent thinking is the core ingredient. If you are neurodivergent then you are practically wired for that, with art and culture the most natural vehicle to develop it.

“Fundamentally, inclusion is about the value you have within your community, therefore it is important to us that our students go to college in places of cultural and historical importance. However, Jeremy and the team at Dean Clough have taken it a step further, they haven’t just got us in the building, they’ve put us front and centre. We feel a genuine sense of value and importance here.”

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director at Dean Clough Ltd, said:

“We are thrilled to accommodate Pinc College with growth space at Dean Clough and it’s wonderful to have their students immersed in the Dean Clough community. Their facility is directly connected to our gallery spaces, and we encourage them to view the free exhibitions and studio programmes and make use of the fantastic breadth of amenities available at Dean Clough.

“Education and personal growth are inherent in the Dean Clough community where thought inspiring exhibitions, installations, theatre productions, wellbeing amenities and an ongoing cultural programme are an integral part of the Dean Clough offer. Indeed, Calderdale College also operates its Creative Arts with Contemporary Art and Design degree course here at Dean Clough.”

Dean Clough is a former textile manufacturing site of historical importance, that spans over half a mile. The entire site has been transformed over the last 40 years to become a highly sustainable and award-winning place for work rest and play for some 3,000 people. Through continued investment the destination is home to a diverse range of businesses, from corporate to independents, offering Grade A office accommodation alongside unique spaces for retail, leisure, and cultural amenity.

Dean Clough is located on the edge of Halifax town centre, between Leeds and Manchester, and just 15 minutes from the M62 with direct train links to Leeds, Manchester, and London.

