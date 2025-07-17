Pioneering education provider BP Learning UK joins Fedcap, with plans to expand its approach across the UK

Not-for-profit organisation Fedcap has combined with BP Learning UK Ltd – an alternative education provider using the internationally recognised Big Picture Learning model.

BP Learning UK operates Big Picture Doncaster, a successful school commissioned by City of Doncaster Council to support students in Years 5-8 who are struggling in mainstream education or with the transition to secondary school. Since opening six years ago, the school has helped more than 400 young people and families, with over 90% of students making measurable academic progress.

Big Picture Learning was founded over 30 years ago in the United States and is grounded in a deeply personalised approach to education. It focuses on building strong, trust-based relationships with students, tailoring learning to each child’s interests, strengths, and needs, and working in close partnership with families and schools. The model now supports over 150 schools globally.

Christine McMahon, President and CEO of Fedcap, said:

“Fedcap is dedicated to improving economic mobility by expanding access to high-quality, effective education – especially for children at risk of falling behind. We’re proud to welcome BP Learning UK into the Fedcap family to bring a proven, student-centred model to more communities – ensuring that children receive the support they need, at the right time and in the right way, to succeed in school and in life.”

Colin Goffin, CEO of BP Learning UK and Principal of Big Picture Doncaster, said:

“We’re proud of the outcomes we’ve achieved with the City of Doncaster Council and local schools, helping children rebuild confidence, remain in education, and feel seen as individuals. Fedcap shares our values, our ambition, and our belief in the power of inclusive education. Together, we’re excited to build on what we’ve achieved in Doncaster and look at new opportunities for the Big Picture approach in South Yorkshire and beyond.”

Brian Bell, President of Fedcap Employment UK, said:

“This is about scaling what works. When young people disengage from education, the outcomes are often predictable – but with the right support, that story can change. By combining with BP Learning UK, we can use Fedcap’s reach to expand a proven, transformational model and bring it to more children who need it most.”

This combination further strengthens Fedcap’s education and learning portfolio in the UK, which includes employability-linked training and a growing green skills offer through The Verdancy Group and Apex Clean Energy Training Centre. In the United States, Fedcap UK’s parent organisation, The Fedcap Group, delivers a continuum of education services, including early years, special education, technical training, and post-secondary programmes.