Pioneering engineering lecturer Rabya focused on supporting her learners to flourish

Pioneering engineering lecturer Rabya Kadhim is focused on widening participation in higher education and supporting learners to achieve outcomes that positively transform their lives and futures.

A Higher and Further Education Tutor and Mentor at Gower College Swansea, Rabya delivers higher education learning across two programmes – HNC/HND in Electrical & Electronic Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, in partnership with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and the BEng Degree Apprenticeship, in partnership with Cardiff University.

She pioneered the development and implementation of these programmes to meet evolving industry needs, after consulting widely with learners, employers, university partners and awarding bodies. The programmes provide clear progression routes into employment, apprenticeships and postgraduate study.

Rabya is one of six tutors who will be recognised for their contribution to education at the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 ceremony, which will be held at the Senedd in Cardiff on March 17.

Tutors are honoured for their work across Higher Education, Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government, the awards recognise outstanding tutors who go above and beyond to empower adult learners, transform lives and strengthen communities.

Describing winning an Inspire! Tutor Award as “incredibly meaningful”, she added: “It recognises the values that guide my work every day – inclusive, accessible, and learner centred education.

“Teaching Higher Education within the FE sector at Gower College Swansea, I support learners who may not see themselves as traditional students, so this award reflects the positive impact of helping people grow in confidence and realise their potential.”

Rabya’s learners range from young people progressing to mature learners returning to education. She creates a dynamic, interactive learning environment where mature learners share their work knowledge and life experience with their younger counterparts who provide academic and digital skills support in return.

Understanding the challenges facing her learners, she adopts a flexible and inclusive teaching approach, providing extensive academic and pastoral support – often in evenings and weekends – through one-to-one mentoring, additional tutorials and tailored learning resources.

This support encourages learners to complete their qualification with confidence.

Rabya says learner success is the most meaningful outcome of her work.

She was attracted to teach engineering because it combines problem solving with real world impact and offers clear progression into skilled careers.

“Engineering is a rewarding and inclusive career that benefits from diverse perspectives,” she added. “I encourage women of all ages to consider engineering because life experience is a strength, not a barrier and, with the right support, it’s never too late to succeed in the field.”

Award nominator Rhys Thomas, Engineering Learning Area Manager at Gower College Swansea, said:

“Rabya has been a driving force for excellence, opportunity and innovation within higher education in the FE sector, leading transformative change that has had a profound and lasting impact on learners, colleagues and the wider institution.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said: “Congratulations to Rabya on winning this award. The Inspire! Tutor Awards are a chance to celebrate the fantastic tutors across Wales who are supporting adult learners to develop new skills.

“I have heard from many adult learners who have told me that returning to learning has improved their lives, and we know when one person learns the benefits extend throughout families and entire communities in ways that are truly life changing.

“It is important we recognise the amazing tutors like Rabya working across tertiary education who are making difference every day.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute’s Director for Wales, said:

“The Inspire! Tutor Awards celebrate the incredible dedication of educators across Wales who strive every day to support adult learners in every environment – from community settings and universities to FE colleges and the workplace.

“In honouring their achievements, we celebrate the entire adult learning sector, knowing that wherever learning happens, a passionate tutor has the power to change lives.”

The awards are supported by Colegau Cymru, Adult Learning Partnership Wales, Universities Wales, National Training Federation Wales and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.