Porto Business School’s Executive MBA Ranks in European Top 40 

Porto Business School has achieved a top 40 position among Europe’s best Executive MBAs, according to the newly released QS Executive MBA Ranking 2024. The Portugal-based programme comes in at 36th in Europe – an improvement of two positions from last year.

The QS Executive MBA Ranking evaluates more than 220 programmes across 48 countries. This year it once again ranked Porto Business School’s Executive MBA in the global top 100, in 94th place.

Porto Business School’s 17-month programme helps students acquire and develop the leadership skills needed to achieve their professional goals. MBA participants can personalise their experience through optional modules, personal development programmes and access to immersion experiences and international consultancy projects.

Areas where Porto Business School’s Executive MBA excelled this year, according to the rankings, included the ‘Managerial Experience’. This indicator is a critical criterion because it ensures the Executive MBA is comprised of experienced professionals who can contribute to and benefit from the advanced level of study, peer learning, and network opportunities that such ‘me provides.

The programme’s diversity also drastically increased by 42% this year, demonstrating Porto Business School’s commitment to providing a rich and diverse learning experience that prepares its students to manage and thrive in a global context.

The Portugal-based Executive MBA also improved in the Promotions and Salary Increase indicators, increasing by 26% and 12% respectively, highlighting the return on investment of the programme for its students.

It should be noted that this is the eighth year Porto Business School’s Executive MBA has been included in the rankings of the British consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds, which consolidates the ongoing commitment to academic excellence and the preparation of students for the demands of the global market. In this way, the school continues to position itself as an institution internationally recognised for the quality of its executive training.

It should also be noted that the Executive MBA was redesigned to respond to the participants’ professional goals and the market needs, providing:

Leadership Track (to capacitate transformational leaders, capable of positively impacting their organizations and communities).

(to capacitate transformational leaders, capable of positively impacting their organizations and communities). Entrepreneurship Track ( in which MBA students create their own business).

in which MBA students create their own business). Sustainability Certificate (for the development of knowledge and skills in sustainability and sustainable business practices).

The Executive MBA also fosters a strong connection to the business world through corporate events, visits to companies, the Business Impact Challenge (an immersive me focused on solving complex business challenges and acquiring experience in a real business environment) and carrying out a Capstone Project in a consultancy project format applied to a real case, brought by Porto Business School’s partner companies and associated companies.

Finally, in May, Porto Business School launched the ‘PBS Board Fellows’, allowing MBA students to actively participate in the management bodies of non-profit entities as non-executive members, participating in monthly meetings and carrying out a project in the sphere of the board that they will join.

José Esteves, Dean of Porto Business School, states,

“These results reflect our commitment to excellence and dedication to preparing our students to lead in a global world. The rise in the European ranking and our performance in key categories demonstrate the effectiveness of our innovative approaches and the quality of the programme and faculty.”