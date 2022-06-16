College governor cycles for charity

A College governor from Solihull College & University Centre has undertaken the challenge to cycle 1,000 KM from the Channel to the Mediterranean to raise money for local charity, Solihull Mind.

Tony Lucas will complete the challenge with his wife, Linda Lucas, over 8 days starting in France in Ouistreham, Normandy and finishing in Sète, 2 hours South of Montpellier on the Mediterranean coast.

Explaining their reasons behind undertaking such an arduous challenge, Tony says: “We look to complete an event like this every few years as they give us a sense of purpose. As we like to support local charities, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to combine the ride with supporting the exceptional Mind facility in Knowle.”

Tony has been a governor with the College for almost three years and brings with him a wide range of experience in financial services, operations, and the recruitment sector, including at Board level and having run his own businesses. Tony is currently a director of the Solihull-based Family Care Trust charity which supports adults with learning differences.

100% of the funds raised will be donated to Solihull Mind. Tony explains why they’ve chosen this specific charity: “It’s a local charity which provides a range of support to people with mental health problems. Amongst its other services, MIND runs a 3.5-acre horticultural project in Knowle which provides opportunities for organic horticulture, wildlife observation, conservation work, sport, carpentry and arts and crafts. It’s a wonderful facility and having been to see it we know it’s somewhere that Linda’s own father, who struggled with his mental health, would have loved to spend time. No medical referrals or appointments are needed, people can just turn up to enjoy a drink and a chat and a range of tasks.”

The money that Tony and Linda will raise will go towards the expansion of Solihull Mind’s conservation work and wildlife observation.

Published in