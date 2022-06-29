Outstanding Barnsley College students celebrated at College’s Excellence Awards

Students from across Barnsley College, Barnsley Sixth Form College and Barnsley College Higher Education were acknowledged for their outstanding achievements at the annual Excellence Awards.

The awards ceremony saw 21 awards presented, including the Achievement Award, Apprentice of the Year, Enterprise Achievement, Equality and Diversity, Jeff Townend Memorial, Outstanding Feedback from an Employer (Work Placement), Overcoming Adversity, Progression Award, Societies Award, Society of the Year, Student of the Year, Student Voice Representative, Talent United Employer Engagement, Tutorial Award and the Principal’s Award.

On the night, the Principal’s Award was presented to one student selected from those who won an award during the evening and this year’s award winner was Ellie Woodhall. Ellie, who is a Childcare T Level student, was also the winner of the Achievement Award and impressed judges with her commitment and dedication. She has become an outstanding ambassador for T Levels, consistently meeting her deadlines and has always acted upon feedback. Upon requesting a placement at a particularly challenging setting, she has risen to the challenge and proven to be an outstanding practitioner.

Ellie said: “I’m so happy to be named the winner of both the Achievement Award and the Principal’s Award. I have really enjoyed my time at College and I am looking forward to my next step at university.”

Guests enjoyed a two-course meal, prepared by Glorious Catering, at the sponsored event and were entertained by students from Barnsley College’s Dance and Musical Theatre department, with special guest British comedian, actor and radio presenter, Toby Foster, hosting the event.

The keynote speaker for the evening was Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, who works with young people in Barnsley and is currently Chair of the Board at Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union. He gave a passionate speech about ambition and encouraged the students to be proud of their roots.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, Principal and Chief Executive at Barnsley College, added:

“The Excellence Awards is always one of the highlights of the year and it is more special than ever this year after we have been recognised as Outstanding by Ofsted.

“It is thanks to the kind support of our sponsors that the event is made possible and it’s a fantastic way to celebrate the amazing achievements of our students. I’m extremely proud to be Principal of such a dynamic and outstanding College and this ceremony provides a fitting tribute to those students who go above and beyond in their studies and in College life.”

The event was supported by many local and national businesses including Barnsley Chronicle, Masonite, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Barnsley Civic, Barnsley Hospital, GXO Logistics, Evri, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, Barnsley Museums, Barnsley Premier Leisure, Software House International (SHI) and Barnsley Football Club.

To find out more about Barnsley College or to apply for a course starting in September 2022 visit www.barnsley.ac.uk

