Press Release – South West College and MEGA host celebration of success for Mentoring Programme participants

Thirty-eight graduates working in 18 companies in the Manufacturing and Engineering sector were recognised at a celebration of success event hosted at South West College’s Dungannon Campus on Friday 8th March. The graduates completed a tailored ILM Level 3 Mentoring Qualification, developed by South West College and delivered in partnership with MEGA to support employees who are supervising and supporting apprentices within the MEGA Group of Companies.

The innovative training programme which is already having an impact in the operations of the participating companies was funded through the Department for the Economy’s Skills Focus Programme.

South West College Principal and Chief Executive, Celine McCartan said;

“Mentoring talent is vital to the success of businesses across the region and we are delighted to recognise the impactful collaboration between South West College and MEGA with this event today.”

Nicola Quinn, Business Development and Skills Manager, South West College, added;

“In Mid Ulster there are hundreds of Manufacturing and Engineering companies producing world-class products. They are among our region’s biggest exporters and contribute billions of pounds to the Northern Ireland economy. For these companies the investment in training, mentorship and support programmes for their staff is often critical to their success and growth in the marketplace”.

Reflecting on the success of the Mentor Now programme, Maria Curran, Project Director, MEGA, extended her congratulations to participants saying;

“As the Project Director at MEGA I am delighted by the remarkable response to our Mentor NOW programme, with 97% of member companies expressing a strategic interest in staff development through mentoring. The overwhelming enthusiasm speaks volumes about the importance of nurturing workplace culture, and I congratulate all those participants who have enhanced their skills and are helping to build outstanding teams in their respect workplaces.”

Una Mc Cabe, Mentoring Officer, MEGA, added:

“In Just over a year 38 mentors from 18 companies have completed the ILM Mentoring Programme. 98% of those who attended the course continue to be actively engaged in the development of MEGA Mentoring Programmes that support Apprentices and Staff alike. This continued engagement and demand for further courses is evident of our companies’ commitment to use Mentoring to attract, engage and retain talent as well as a method of upskilling current staff who have so much experience and expertise to share.

South West College offers a range of support programmes for businesses operating across the Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council areas. For further information contact Nicola Quinn, or visit https://swc.ac.uk/about/business-services