Professor Vahid Vahidinasab appointed to help drive Salford Business School’s sustainability mission

University of Salford’s Business School has appointed Professor Vahid Vahidinasab as Professor of Sustainability, affirming the institution’s continued commitment to improving the environment and reducing the impact of climate change.

Vahid, who joins from Nottingham Trent University, will commence his role on the 1 December 2024. He will lead on a wide range of research and innovation activities, relating to the sustainable future and the road to net zero.

With more than two decades of experience across both academia and industry, within the UK and internationally, Vahid is a globally-renowned pioneer of research, teaching and leadership with expertise in sustainable power and energy systems. He has made considerable contributions to the development of self-sustaining local communities that empower people and society, while his research aligns with the UN’s (United Nations) sustainable development goals.

“I am excited to join the University of Salford, a triple-intensive institution with ambitious goals in research, innovation and teaching. In addition to the University’s strong ties to businesses, industry, SMEs and the local community, the establishment of the Centre for Sustainable Innovation and setting sustainability as one of its four strategic research themes, offers a unique opportunity to lead multi and interdisciplinary research and innovation projects that result in meaningful, real-world changes.

“It is a real privilege to also be appointed as the Chair of Sustainability at Salford Business School and to be joining a team that is already paving the way on the road to net zero. I am particularly excited about the opportunity to be a part of the School’s ambitious sustainability agenda and our future-focused shared mission of driving sustainable innovation,” comments Vahid.

A central part of Vahid’s new role will focus on collaborating with colleagues across the University on regional, national and international sustainability agendas, as well as industry, businesses and local communities to develop and implement sustainable solutions, driving forward positive impactful change.

Professor Katy Mason, PVC Dean of Salford Business School, adds: “we’re delighted to welcome Vahid to the University. As a leading and respected voice on driving sustainability, Vahid’s future-centric vision very much aligns with the University’s goals of helping to reduce society’s environmental footprint through research and education.”

In addition to his new role at the University of Salford, Vahid is the Vice Chair of the UK and Ireland IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics and Engineers) Industry Applications Society and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Springer Smart Grids and Sustainable Energy, an Editor of the IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, and Subject Editor of IET (Institution of Engineering and Technology) Smart Grid, as well as IET Generation, Transmission and Distribution for microgrids. He was also the recipient of the IEEE Power and Energy Society Chapter’s Outstanding Engineer Award in 2023.

Vahid concludes: “supporting the University’s sustainability efforts and empowering the next generation of sustainable leaders is an exciting opportunity for me and I look forward to hitting the ground running in the coming weeks.”