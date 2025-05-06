Promising Talent Jack Murray Set to Compete at Esteemed SkillBuild Dundee Event

Jack Murray, a second-year Carpentry and Joinery apprentice from St Boswells, has been selected to represent @BordersCollege at this year’s SkillBuild competition in Dundee. SkillBuild, organised by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), is the UK’s largest multi-trade competition, showcasing the talents of the nation’s top construction apprentices.​

Employed by Priorwood Construction, the 2nd year apprentice has been honing his skills through Borders College’s Modern Apprenticeship programme. The Dundee heat will challenge participants with a rigorous task, constructing a complex timber frame from detailed plans, testing both precision and time management.​

Reflecting on his upcoming participation, Jack said:

“Being selected for SkillBuild is a fantastic opportunity to test my skills against some of the best apprentices in the country. I’m looking forward to the challenge and the chance to learn from others in the trade.”​

Colin Waddell, Jack’s lecturer at Borders College, expressed pride in his student’s selection:

“Jack’s dedication and craftsmanship have been evident throughout his apprenticeship. His selection for SkillBuild is a testament to his hard work and the quality of training we strive to provide at Borders College.”​

SkillBuild serves as a vital platform for apprentices to demonstrate their abilities, with top performers advancing to national finals and potentially representing the UK on international stages. Jack’s participation underscores the high calibre of training provided by Borders College and the promising future of young tradespeople in the Scottish Borders.​

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the college provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The college has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programs. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The college is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.

At Borders College, we prioritise the well-being and success of its students. The college offers a wide range of support services. These services ensure that students receive the help they need to excel academically and personally.

These are just some of the factors that contribute to Borders College’s reputation as a great college to study at, offering a supportive learning environment, industry relevance, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.