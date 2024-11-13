QTEM welcomes Hungarian university



Corvinus University of Budapest has officially become a part of QTEM, an international higher education alliance. The QTEM network brings together top universities, high-achieving students, and major international companies from around the world.



QTEM (Quantitative Techniques for Economics and Management) is a network of more than 20 business schools around the world. Students accepted into the QTEM programme will spend one or two semesters at partner universities abroad for an international experience, and graduate with a masters from their home school along with a QTEM certificate. They will receive specialised training in data science and digital leadership, and participate in corporate workshops with global giants, such as Amazon and Millennium Bank.



This includes the Data Challenge in which students work in groups of three, each from a different school and location. Tackling real-world datasets from companies such as Cartier, Keyrock, and Engie, students hone their skills in data analysis, problem-solving, and teamwork – capabilities highly sought after by employers worldwide. The exchange is reciprocal, and Corvinus will host talented students from excellent universities for a semester in Budapest.



Corvinus is the only Hungarian university in this alliance, which includes institutions such as HEC Lausanne in Switzerland, Waseda University in Japan, the University of Amsterdam (UVA), and the Technical University of Munich (TUM). During the annual QTEM General Assembly, this year held in Rabat, Morocco, the entire academic partner network enthusiastically and unanimously welcomed Corvinus into the fold.



The primary mission of the QTEM network is to empower selected students from partner universities by developing both their quantitative and leadership skills. Students can participate in QTEM at no additional cost to their own degree.



Speaking at the QTEM General Assembly at Rabat Business School, Bruno van Pottelsberghe, new Rector of Corvinus and initiator of QTEM, expressed his pride in this new partnership: “It is an honour for Corvinus to join the QTEM network. This university fully shares QTEM’s core values, and the partnership offers an outstanding opportunity for Corvinus to further internationalisation, academic collaboration, and cultural exchange for our students. It will also elevate their analytical and interpersonal skills to new heights.”



Corvinus invites applications for the 2025 exchange programme until the start of January. The university also offers a range of other international training opportunities, including membership of the world’s elite business education network, CEMS, and a wide range of dual degree programmes from KEDGE to Porto University.