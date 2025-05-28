Quantum Training and Kensa team up to train the future at Peterborough College
Quantum Training and Kensa are proud to announce their joint contribution to the newly
opened £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College, part of the
Inspire Education Group, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to preparing students for
careers in renewable energy, sustainable construction, and low-carbon technologies.
As part of this landmark project, Quantum Training installed specialised training bays
within the centre, including two Ground Source Heat Pump Training Bays, two Solar
Thermal Training Bays, and two Electrical Ecosystem Training Bays. The dedicated
ground source heat pump training bays feature Kensa’s British-made heat pumps and
provide students with hands-on experience of real-world, industry-standard technology
that’s already found in thousands of UK homes.
Baroness Sharon Taylor, who officially opened the centre, called it “a landmark facility”
essential for equipping learners to meet the demands of a net-zero economy. David
Pennell, Chair of the Corporation, emphasised that “investing in skills is essential to a
happy, healthy, and prosperous future.”
Maria Gonella, Managing Partner at Quantum Training, said:
“We’re proud to partner with Kensa to bring their industry-leading ground source heat
pumps and expertise into our training bays, including at the new Centre for Green
Technology at Peterborough College. This collaboration is a perfect example of how
industry and education can come together to tackle the green skills gap”
“As a decarbonization business and renewables training provider, we know first-hand
the challenges of finding competent installers, particularly among young people. That’s
why we’ve designed our training equipment and courses to reflect real-world
conditions, giving students the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the growing
green economy.”
David Billingsley, Sales Director at Kensa, said:
“We’re proud to be working with Quantum Training to share our ground source heat
pump products, knowledge and expertise with the UK’s future workforce. Equipping the
next generation with the right skills is vital to ensuring the transition to renewable
heating succeeds for businesses, homeowners, and the country.
“Through Quantum’s training bays, including the one at Peterborough College and many
others nationwide, we’re helping ensure students can install ground source systems
effectively and are ready to meet the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient
heating.”
Peterborough College’s Centre for Green Technology also features solar panels,
rainwater harvesting, and immersive technologies such as a virtual reality wall. It also
supports training in electric vehicle infrastructure, solar PV, air source heat pumps,
retrofit, and sustainable construction, reflecting the growing demand for green skills,
with over 440,000 green jobs projected by 2030.
Quantum Training’s installation of the full suite of training bays, combined with Kensa’s
provision of ground source heat pump systems, exemplifies the power of industry
collaboration to deliver practical, hands-on education that aligns with employer needs
and the UK’s sustainability goals.
Responses