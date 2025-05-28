Quantum Training and Kensa team up to train the future at Peterborough College

Quantum Training and Kensa are proud to announce their joint contribution to the newly

opened £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College, part of the

Inspire Education Group, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to preparing students for

careers in renewable energy, sustainable construction, and low-carbon technologies.

As part of this landmark project, Quantum Training installed specialised training bays

within the centre, including two Ground Source Heat Pump Training Bays, two Solar

Thermal Training Bays, and two Electrical Ecosystem Training Bays. The dedicated

ground source heat pump training bays feature Kensa’s British-made heat pumps and

provide students with hands-on experience of real-world, industry-standard technology

that’s already found in thousands of UK homes.

Baroness Sharon Taylor, who officially opened the centre, called it “a landmark facility”

essential for equipping learners to meet the demands of a net-zero economy. David

Pennell, Chair of the Corporation, emphasised that “investing in skills is essential to a

happy, healthy, and prosperous future.”

Maria Gonella, Managing Partner at Quantum Training, said:

“We’re proud to partner with Kensa to bring their industry-leading ground source heat

pumps and expertise into our training bays, including at the new Centre for Green

Technology at Peterborough College. This collaboration is a perfect example of how

industry and education can come together to tackle the green skills gap”

“As a decarbonization business and renewables training provider, we know first-hand

the challenges of finding competent installers, particularly among young people. That’s

why we’ve designed our training equipment and courses to reflect real-world

conditions, giving students the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the growing

green economy.”

David Billingsley, Sales Director at Kensa, said:

“We’re proud to be working with Quantum Training to share our ground source heat

pump products, knowledge and expertise with the UK’s future workforce. Equipping the

next generation with the right skills is vital to ensuring the transition to renewable

heating succeeds for businesses, homeowners, and the country.

“Through Quantum’s training bays, including the one at Peterborough College and many

others nationwide, we’re helping ensure students can install ground source systems

effectively and are ready to meet the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient

heating.”

Peterborough College’s Centre for Green Technology also features solar panels,

rainwater harvesting, and immersive technologies such as a virtual reality wall. It also

supports training in electric vehicle infrastructure, solar PV, air source heat pumps,

retrofit, and sustainable construction, reflecting the growing demand for green skills,

with over 440,000 green jobs projected by 2030.

Quantum Training’s installation of the full suite of training bays, combined with Kensa’s

provision of ground source heat pump systems, exemplifies the power of industry

collaboration to deliver practical, hands-on education that aligns with employer needs

and the UK’s sustainability goals.