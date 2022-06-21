Queen Alexandra College (QAC) ranked fourth in the ‘Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces’

Queen Alexandra College has been placed number 4 in the Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2022 at the National Centre for Diversity (NCfD) FREDIE Awards.

The accolade recognises the contribution and commitment made by organisations who have gone above and beyond to develop their policies and practices to promote fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement (FREDIE) in the workplace.

Solat Chaudhry, NCfD Chief Executive said:

“I send my warmest congratulations to Queen Alexandra College on successfully reaching number four in the Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces Index 2022. It’s been a challenging year and yet, it has not dented the excellent work that organisations and individuals do in promoting FREDIE best practice.

“I am particularly proud that we celebrate excellent work across all sectors as these organisations are the future of the workplace in the UK. We celebrate the exceptional work of people and organisations who have EDI running through their DNA. Let’s rejoice at this and build a better society.”

This latest achievement follows on from the College receiving the Investors in Diversity Award and the Leaders in Diversity Award from the NCfD, both of which are highly prized and prestigious quality marks.

The NCfD FREDIE Awards were held on Thursday 9 June 2022 at Aston Villa Football Club in Birmingham.

QAC is a specialist, national residential College and community charity based in Harborne, Birmingham that offers an innovative, holistic approach to learning and support for a range of abilities and needs. The College offers a range of courses and opportunities designed to maximise life chances, develop independence and work skills.

