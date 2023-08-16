RADA Business Reports Surge In Demand For Leadership Development Programmes Amidst Growing Need For Effective And Influential Leaders

RADA Business announces a 63% increase in work to deliver Leadership Courses

The programmes empower professionals to become resilient and effective leaders

RADA Business, transformation specialists in business performance, has announced a significant upsurge in demand for leadership development, with businesses seeking to develop influential and resilient leaders with greater impact and confidence.

The organisation has reported a 63% increase in the number of days of leadership development programmes delivered through its Open Courses. This extraordinary growth highlights an increased demand for leaders who are able to adapt and flex their leadership style and meet the individual needs of their team in a post-Covid workplace, ultimately equipping them to drive business growth and prosperity.

RADA Business’ programmes equip leaders from diverse industries, across public and private sectors, and from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) up to FTSE100 companies.

The surge in engagement spans a comprehensive spectrum of participants, from seasoned CEOs to emerging leaders. The programmes enable professionals to realise their potential, build communication skills, grow their confidence and inspire teams to perform at their best.

RADA Business recognises the profound impact that effective leadership has on organisational success, and this increased demand for leadership programmes demonstrates the growing need for specialised leadership development to ensure competitive advantage in the workplace.

A spokesperson at RADA Business says:

“We have witnessed a remarkable surge in our Open Courses. Our leadership programmes empower individuals to not just bridge the gap between manager and leader but to inspire, innovate and grow. Success is not solely rooted in a business’ products or services, but also in its workforce. As industries continue to transform, investing in leaders will enable businesses to thrive.”

Helen Ferguson from Quality Care Commission comments:

“I didn’t believe it was possible to feel so inspired and positively challenged in 3 days. I now feel I am a better version of myself thanks to RADA Business and the amazing coaches who have taught me simple but effective techniques to improve my confidence and style. An emotional journey with an exceptional outcome.”

RADA Business’ dedication to development is highlighted by Joe Mulhall, Director of Research at HOPE not hate:

“I definitely feel confident that now I’d be much better at representing my organisation. I feel I have the skills that are necessary to communicate the things I want, to the audiences that I want to reach.”

With 2023 bringing an increased pace of change in the workplace, many leaders are seeking ways to enhance their professional skills to remain impactful. The need for leadership development remains as essential as ever. Leadership skills stand as a cornerstone for personal and career growth, driving success in a rapidly evolving environment.

The rise in engagement underscores RADA Business’ dedication to empowering exceptional leaders at every stage of their journey.

RADA Business delivers Open Courses, one-to-one coaching, and bespoke programmes for businesses.

Published in