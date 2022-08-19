Record-breaking A Level Results for St Dunstan’s College

Year 13 students at St Dunstan’s College have been celebrating their exceptional A Level results today, which when compared with previous public examination results at the College are the best-ever on record.

29% of all A Level grades were A*, with 63% either A* or A, and 88% grades A*-B.

10% of students achieved 3 A* grades or higher, with multiple students achieving 4 A*s, and over a third of students awarded at least 3 As.

Reflecting on the tremendous achievement of St Dunstan’s students, the Head, Mr Nick Hewlett, explained: ‘After the various disruptions faced by these students over the past years, it is wonderful to see their hard work and dedication rewarded with these fantastic results. This year’s group have maintained their focus throughout their Sixth Form studies, working with our exceptional A Level teachers, and I am delighted to see their efforts rewarded with these record breaking outcomes for us at St Dunstan’s.’

Mr Jonathan Holmes, Deputy Head (Academic) added: ‘It’s been a buzz of celebration here at the College, with students opening their envelopes to reveal these record grades. Our Sixth Form Diploma programme puts academic excellence at its core; a very proud day for us all here at St Dunstan’s, where nearly 1 in 3 results were A* grades.’

Commenting on the next stage for Year 13 students, Mr Holmes explained: ‘Against a national backdrop of uncertainty, it is great to see our students securing their university choices, with 95% of students meeting their preferred UCAS options, including all of our Oxbridge and Medicine offer holders.’

Year 13 student Claudia, who will read medicine at the University of Oxford, said: ‘I’m very happy with my results. I’m going to miss the community at St Dunstan’s Sixth Form. It’s a tight-knit community and everyone is really supportive of one another.’

Xin, outgoing student Head of School, who will be reading history at the University of Cambridge, said: ‘I’m really happy today, the hard work has paid off. I was a bit nervous after leaving the exams but with the results I’ve got today, I’m happy. St Dunstan’s has helped me in many ways, from the near one-to-one teaching to all the supportive staff who have helped with my university application and preparing for the exams. I will really miss the community. It’s a small Sixth Form and everyone knows each other, you walk in each day and it feels like a second family.’

This year, students will be going onto study a range of courses at prestigious universities and art schools. All five Year 13 students who were offered a place at Oxford and Cambridge secured their places, and three Sixth Formers will be going to Camberwell College of Arts and Kingston School of Art – both of which are in the Guardian’s top 10 art schools in the country.

The A Level results come at an exciting time for St Dunstan’s College. In June, the school won Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Awards, which are known as the Oscars of education. Judge David James, who has worked in independent schools for over 20 years, said: ‘There’s a very clear and coherent vision of what they want to do, both with the curriculum and the local community.

‘The head is asking interesting questions of the sector, including areas like privilege and responsibility, which go beyond the usual platitudes. It’s a really interesting school in a tough market, trying to not just survive but actually make something different for the children and families they’re working with.’

The College has also been shortlisted for eight awards at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards in October.

