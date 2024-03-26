Renowned houseplant expert cultivates creativity in The Biome

Burton and South Derbyshire College recently welcomed Joe Bagley, renowned horticulturist and owner of ukhouseplants, known as ‘The Houseplant Doctor,’ for an engaging workshop aimed at nurturing the vibrant ecosystem of plants within the College’s creative hybrid learning space, The Biome.

The Gardeners’ World Live presenter and a trusted authority in houseplant care, Joe Bagley shared his wealth of knowledge with students, guiding them on how to effectively maintain the diverse range of plants within The Biome. Drawing from his lifelong passion for horticulture, Joe specialises in offering personalised solutions to houseplant enthusiasts seeking to overcome their houseplant challenges.

Joe has also been involved in designing a terrarium in the Biome, collaborating with Product Design learners and tutors. The terrarium which holds a range of cacti, was created using a blend of traditional stained-glass techniques and digital craftsmanship, showcasing the integration of new technology with existing crafts.

The College’s creative hybrid space, The Biome is part of the College’s upgraded and revitalised facilities that are being delivered through the £3.5 million of funding through the Stronger Towns Fund. The Biome provides an area for BSDC’s University Centre learners to evolve, adapt, create and learn, forming a gateway to facilities including a motion capture suite and 3D printing in partnership with Ultimaker.

The space has a local environment focus and includes sustainably sourced and hand-crafted furniture by local furniture designer, Jeff Maker. In addition to its array of plants, The Biome welcomes visitors with a sustainability themed sculpture titled ‘Another Green World,’ crafted by established artist Tom Hackett. This striking piece, comprised of white ceramic bird sculptures suspended from the ceiling, evokes a sense of movement and harmony with nature, complemented by an interactive sound installation that intermittently fills the space with the sound of birdsong.

Lavender Rose, Foundation Degree in Contemporary Creative Practice (Graphic Design) student said: “During the workshop, we learnt about the history of the plants, where they originated and how to maintain them. The Biome is a beautiful space for learning – sustainability is a big part of this room and the college as a whole.”

Houseplant Doctor, Joe Bagley added: “It was wonderful to spend time with the students at Burton and South Derbyshire College, sharing insights on how to nurture the diverse collection of plants thriving in their Biome. The Biome itself has a lot of character and vitality – I certainly wish I’d had a space like this during my college days. Establishing a connection with nature is important – not only does the colour green help to reduce stress levels over time, but plants have the power to transform any space.”