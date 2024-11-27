Rising star Zachary Gilchrist shines as 2024 Apprentice of the Year

An apprentice whose dedication and talent have earned him recognition in his field has been named Apprentice of the Year at Middlesbrough College Group’s Northern Skills Group Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

Zachary Gilchrist won the award, sponsored by Meldrum Group, for his exceptional performance and commitment to his apprenticeship.

Speaking about his win, Zachary, aged 20 from Buckinghamshire said: “Winning this award is a huge honour. I’ve learned so much during my apprenticeship and it’s amazing to see my hard work recognised in this way. After two years on the apprenticeship, receiving recognition for all that effort was an incredible and exceptionally proud moment for me.”

During his apprenticeship, Zachary worked with Bloomberg as part of their AV team, contributing to events at their London office.

Zachary explained: “I’ve mainly been working behind the scenes controlling aspects like the cameras, microphones and lighting for a variety of events in the auditoriums. Some standout moments for me include taking the lead for apprenticeship events after my one-year mark and working on high-profile events, including the Olympics competitions hosted in the office.

“I have gained so much from the apprenticeship, from personal skills that I will carry throughout my professional life to the technical expertise needed to excel in any sector of the AV industry.”

Looking ahead, Zachary is set to begin a Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship for AV at Middlesbrough College next year.

He said: “This next step is another great opportunity to develop my skills further. From there, I hope to build my experience in different venues and events, continuing to grow as an AV technician capable of working at the highest levels.”

In addition to Zachary’s win, Cleveland Fire Brigade was named Large Business of the Year, an award sponsored by Tees Business.

Cleveland Fire Brigade has been recognised for its exceptional commitment to professional development, innovation and community impact. The organisation’s approach to fostering a supportive and growth-oriented workplace has set a benchmark in the region.

Paula Durant, spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “We are incredibly proud to be named Large Business of the Year. This award is a reflection of the dedication of every single member of our team. Working with Northern Skills Group has been instrumental in helping us cultivate the next generation of talent. Their apprenticeship programmes provide excellent opportunities for learning and development, and we look forward to continuing this partnership.”

The awards ceremony celebrated apprentices and employers across various sectors, showcasing the significant impact apprenticeships have on businesses and individuals alike.

The other award winners were:

AAT Apprentice of the Year – Michelle Price

Business Apprentice of the Year – Ioan Gombosanu

Catering Apprentice of the Year – Matthew Mason

Children, Young People and Families Apprentice of the Year – Arron Dean

Construction Apprentice of the Year – Jonathan Hare

Customer Service Apprentice of the Year – Jacob Shaftoe

Creative Digital Apprentice of the Year – Ian Fitzgerald

Dental Apprentice of the Year – Natalie Guest

Digital Apprentice of the Year – Nell McPartlin

Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Nikodem Nikholc

Fabrication and Welding Apprentice of the Year – Ben McLachlan

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Grace O’Connell

IT Apprentice of the Year – Matthew Mallett

Level 3 Management Apprentice of the Year – Mark Fitzhugh

Level 5 Management Apprentice of the Year – Stephen Dorn

Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Chad Cartwright

TTE Apprentice of the Year – Alliya Gibson

Teaching Assistant Apprentice of the Year – Sophie Watkins

T Level Student of the Year – Theon Walker-Holtby

Work Placement Student of the Year – Kian Coverdale

Rising Star Apprentice of the Year – Natalie Guest

SME of the Year – ERW Joinery

Outstanding Contribution to Apprenticeships – British Steel

Matt Telling, Group Director of Business Engagement and Partnerships at Middlesbrough College Group, said: “Our Apprenticeship Awards highlight the best and brightest talent in our community. Zachary Gilchrist exemplifies the drive and determination we aim to inspire in every apprentice, and Cleveland Fire Brigade’s win demonstrates how businesses can thrive by investing in apprenticeship programmes.

“Both winners are shining examples of the transformative power of apprenticeships.”